Adele has come under fire following her appearance on The Graham Norton Show last night (February 11).

Hosted by Graham Norton, the musician joined Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent and Golda Rosheuvel on the BBC One programme.

However, some viewers complained that Adele “ruined” the show.

Graham Norton fans took issue with Adele’s appearance on the show (Credit: BBC)

Adele on The Graham Norton Show

During the show, Adele opened up on the reason behind cancelling her Las Vegas residency.

The singer cancelled the show last month just 24 hours before it was due to go ahead.

However, the 33-year-old confirmed that the show is “100% happening this year”.

She explained: “We are now working our [bleep] off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.”

Adele then went on to hint at plans for baby number two!

She added: “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

The singer spoke to chat show host Graham Norton (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers respond?

But while the star was more open than ever on the show, some viewers complained over her appearance.

Many believed that Adele “took over”, with one saying: “Jesus, Adele is still blabbering on about her ‘difficult’ life… give the others a chance FFS.”

A second tweeted: “Adele give other people the chance to talk… it was like the Adele show #GrahamNortonShow.”

Give the others a chance!

A third complained: “Feeling more outraged this morning that the #GrahamNortonShow was ruined by Adele who has become unbearable. WTF is she on and why was she on?.”

In addition, a fourth wrote: “Adele taking over… #GrahamNortonShow.”

A fifth commented: “Adele needs a bit of ego shrinking. It’s painful #GrahamNortonShow.”

A sixth posted: “Adele has been on #GrahamNortonShow 2 minutes & she’s already getting on my nerves #cringe.”

However, others were quick to defend the talented star.

One fan shared: “What do people expect from a chat show? I loved Adele. Are guests really going to appear and talk about others? #GrahamNortonShow.”

A second added: “Absolutely loving Adele on The Graham Norton Show her sense of humour is brilliant! She is so down to earth.”

A third posted: “Adele is a force of nature, should have been on another week. #GrahamNortonShow.”

Another tweeted: “Wow so much [bleeping] about @Adele #GrahamNortonShow humans are so two faced – I bet if they met her in real life they would be all over her.”

