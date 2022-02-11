Adele drops some huge baby news during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, which is set to air tonight (Friday, February 11).

The 32-year-old singer implied that she might be having another baby next year!

What was Adele’s news on The Graham Norton Show?

Adele is on the Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following her appearance at the BRITs on Tuesday night (February 8), rumours are abound that Adele was engaged again.

The singing superstar was seen sporting a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger.

This unsurprisingly led to many speculating that her boyfriend, Rich Paul, had popped the question.

Read more: GMB slammed over ‘obsessive’ coverage of Adele: ‘Debate proper news’

The couple have been together since 2021.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which is set to air tonight, Adele remains coy about whether she was engaged or not.

“If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she asks.

What other news did Adele break?

Adele drops a big hint on The Graham Norton Show (Credit: ITV)

The conversation then turns to Adele’s Las Vegas show, which was cancelled last month just 24 hours before it was due to go ahead.

Adele’s decision to cancel the show was met with enormous backlash. However, the 33-year-old has confirmed that the show is “100% happening this year”.

She continues: “We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.”

It’s at this point that Adele drops a huge hint that she may be planning on having baby number two!

She says: “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

What else has the superstar been up to?

Adele won three awards at the BRITs this year (Credit: BRITs / YouTube)

Elsewhere, Adele walked away from Tuesday night’s BRIT Awards with three gongs.

The 33-year-old won Artist of the Year, British Album of the Year for 30, and British Single of the Year for Easy On Me.

Speaking of her BRITs success, Adele reveals that she seems to be on good terms with her ex-husband, Simon Knoecki.

Read more: Adele stuns fans with appearance in music video teaser after incredible weight loss

“I am very happy, really chuffed,” she says of winning the three awards.

“In my speech, I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son who is old enough now.”

“I don’t share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon,” she adds.

“Our family is separated but we’re nailing it and doing a really, really good job.”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Friday, February 11) at 10.35pm.