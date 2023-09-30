Adam Thomas reveals Strictly fans ‘will see another side to him’ this weekend – but fans have already had enough

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Thomas has revealed that fans of the show ‘will see another side to him’ during this weekend’s live shows. However, some fans have already had enough of his behaviour.

The former Emmerdale actor appeared on It Takes Two last night (Friday, September 29) with dance partner Luba Mushtuk. In the interview, he discussed what fans might expect from tonight’s live show.

But what has the star done to upset Strictly viewers so?

Adam and Luba appeared on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas reveals ‘another side’ to come out on Strictly tonight

Speaking to Fleur East on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Adam teased what fans might expect from his performance on Strictly tonight (Saturday, September 30).

Discussing rehearsals, Adam revealed how he had been working extra hard in preparation for tonight’s show.

I feel like people will see a different side to me because with the cha-cha-cha it was very fun and joyful, this one is very dramatic

“I have been working hard. Look at that posture, the shoulders. I feel like people will see a different side to me because with the cha-cha-cha it was very fun and joyful, this one is very dramatic,” Adam said.

“We have definitely been focusing on showing different sides of Adam,” said Luba. “He secretly loves to be in the ballroom frame. He feels so powerful and handsome.”

However, not everyone has been won over by Adam’s enthusiastic approach to Strictly.

Enthusiastic Adam has begun to irritate some viewers (Credit: BBC)

‘Just shut it’ plead Strictly fans of OTT Adam

Writing on Twitter (now X) as the interview aired, a number of fans shared their thoughts on Adam’s bubbly demeanour. Many have already grown tired of him shouting and speaking so loudly on the show.

“Catching up on It Takes Two, Adam is a lot. He’s very OTT,” said one fan.

Catching up on #ItTakesTwo, Adam is a lot. He’s very OTT. #Strictly — Siobhan (@slinehan1) September 29, 2023

“Thank goodness for the mute button… Adam is SO loud and irritating,” said another.

Thank goodness for the mute button…Adam is SO loud and irritating. #ItTakesTwo — Nikki (@MJ_JJ061215) September 29, 2023

“Adam just shut it,” a third said, even more bluntly.

#ittakestwo Adam just shut it — Gardengirl (@FreddieLuton) September 29, 2023

“Does he have to constantly shout?” questioned someone else.

However not everyone felt the same: “I just want to bottle up Adam‘s Personality. He is such a happy guy,” shared one.

Have you had enough of Adam’s Strictly antics already?

Strictly is on tonight (September 30) at 6.20pm on BBC One.

