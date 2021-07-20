Our Family Farm Rescue host Adam Henson is surely the nation’s best-loved farmer – but what else is there to know about the country-loving character?

The Cotswolds-based farming expert has been gracing our screens for many years now with his witty, informative insight into country life.

Adam, 55, isn’t just an agricultural success story, he’s also managed to grow his own name as a TV personality.

Adam Henson hosting his Cotswold Farm Park series (Credit: YouTube)

Where did Our Family Farm Rescue host Adam Henson start his TV career?

Adam first graced our screens in 2001 when he became a regular host of BBC show Countryfile after entering the show’s presenter search.

That job kickstarted a career that has seen him host on a variety of formats.

Shows he has been on include Countryfile Summer Diaries, Inside Out, Radio 4’s On Your Farm and Farming Today, and Lambing Live with Kate Humble.

He also became host of BBC Gardener’s World Live in 2010 as well as fronting his own YouTube video diary series.

However, the job hasn’t always been plain sailing for Adam.

During a farmers’ conference in St Mellion, Cornwall, he revealed he had received death threats at his children after presenting a Countryfile report on Badger culling.

How did he become a farmer?

Adam is a legacy farmer, having followed in his late father Joe Henson’s footsteps. Adam was actually born on Bemborough Farm, Gloucestershire, where he still lives and works.

He attended Cheltenham College and went on to work at the Chatsworth Estate before heading to the Seale-Hayne Agricultural College in Devon to gain his Agriculture HND.

Adam Henson and his father Joe Henson MBE (Credit: Cotswold Farm Park)

While there he met his future business partner Duncan Andrews. The duo quickly became firm friends, travelling to Australia and New Zealand together where they worked on numerous farms.

They took on the lease of Bemborough Farm from Joe in 1998. They now c0-run the 1,600 acre site which boasts crops of wheat, rapeseed, barley, a flock of 350 ewes and many rare breed farm animals.

It wasn’t just his father’s penchant for farming that Adam inherited.

Joe Henson MBE was also a pretty successful TV star himself. He hosted a countryside show alongside newsreader legend Angela Rippon.

Adam and business partner Duncan (Credit: Cotswold Farm Park)

How old is he and is he married?

Born January 8 1966 Adam is 55 years old.

He is indeed married to wife Charlotte Henson. The couple have two children together, Ella and Alfie.

What else has Our Family Farm Rescue star Adam Henson done?

Not content with being an expert both in the field, Adam has also turned his hand to being an author.

He has written and published five books between 2011 and 2019.

Titles include Countryfile: Adam’s Farm – My Life On The Land, Cotswold Farm Park, Like Farmer Like Son, A Farmer And His Dog and A Breed Apart – My Adventures With Britain’s Rare Breeds.

Watch Our Family Farm Rescue tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

