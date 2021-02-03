Actor Daniel Ryan is currently playing DI Tony Manning in ITV’s The Bay, but his next role will see him on the other side of the law.

The actor will portray the victim of one of the most horrifying serial killers of recent times.

Daniel will play the dad of Daniel Whitworth, one of four men murdered by serial killer Stephen Port.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bay’s Daniel Ryan and his career.

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning in The Bay (Credit: ITV)

What else has Daniel Ryan starred in?

First of all, Daniel is an actor who has been on our TV screens for nearly three decades.

After roles in Lipstick on Your Collar, Peak Practice, Soldier Soldier and Dangerfield, he joined the cast of Trial & Retribution.

He portrayed DS Brown from 1997 to 1998.

Daniel played another copper – PC Busby – in Harbour Lights in 1999.

In 2004, he played Andy Coulson in Steel River Blues, and went on to play Kenny Reed in The Whistleblowers.

He starred in Vera, Casualty, Doctor Who, Midsomer Murders, The Reckoning, Candy Cabs and Home Fires.

Daniel admits he received a torrent of abuse when his character cheated on his wife (Sally Lindsay) in Mount Pleasant.

Finally, he joined the cast of The Bay in 2019.

Who does Daniel Ryan play in The Bay?

Daniel plays DI Tony Manning, boss to Lisa Armstrong and DC ‘Med’ Kharim.

He is a dedicated, down-to-earth leader.

In season two, viewers see that his marriage has broken down and his wife has asked for a divorce.

Tony is struggling to cope with the breakdown of his marriage.

DI Manning and his team are trying to track down who murdered Stephen Marshbrook in The Bay (Credit: ITV)

Who will Daniel Ryan play in Four Lives?

Daniel will play Adam Whitworth in Four Lives on BBC One.

The upcoming series is a dramatisation of real life events, and was originally called The Barking Murders.

Adam Whitworth is the father of murdered Daniel Whitworth, one of serial killer Stephen Port’s four victims.

Daniel, 21, was murdered in September 2014.

His body was found in a graveyard in Barking, east London, with a fake suicide note.

Stephen Port planted the note, framing Daniel for the death of Mr Kovari.

What is Four Lives on BBC One about?

Stephen Merchant transforms into real-life serial killer Stephen Port in BBC One’s upcoming factual drama Four Lives.

The series tells the horrifying case from the perspective of the families of Stephen Port’s four victims and their fight for justice.

The police investigation was widely criticised at the time.

Sheridan Smith plays Sarah Sak, the mother of 23-year-old victim Anthony Walgate.

Jaime Winstone also stars.

Stephen Port is a former chef born in Southend, who subsequently raped and killed four men between 2014 and 2015.

He met his victims via dating and hook-up apps and used drugs such as GHB to sedate them.

We recently reported that Four Lives may be delayed.

COVID has postponed an inquest into the four men’s death.

The series can only be shown after the court case has been completed.

Stephen Merchant in Four Lives, a dramatisation of The Barking Murders (Credit: BBC One)

Is Daniel Ryan married?

Daniel is an actor who keeps his personal life out of the spotlight.

He has not publicly talked about whether he is married or has children.

Many TV fans gave the actor abuse when his Mount Pleasant character cheated on his wife.

Daniel admits: “I’ll never forget my Twitter timeline when Dan had his little blip with Tanya in series three.

“I had a timeline full of abuse! We suddenly realised how much people wanted Dan and Lisa to be a strong couple.”

How old is Daniel Ryan?

Daniel was born on an unknown date in 1968.

He is currently 52 years old.

Where is Daniel from?

Daniel was born in Culcheth near Warrington, Cheshire.

His parents owned a bingo hall.

He and his younger brother attended Culcheth High School.

Daniel attended the Lancashire Schools Arts Workshop in North Wales.

He was then accepted into LAMDA – the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

The Bay episode three airs on Wednesday February 03 at 9pm. All episodes are available on ITV hub and Britbox.

