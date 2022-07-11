Ackley Bridge returns to our screens tonight with season 5 and it’s been a long break…

Fans will know that season 4 ended back in April last year.

So how many episodes are there and why is this season on at 10pm at night?

We answer all your questions about Ackley Bridge season 5 here…

Students Marina, Fizza, Johnny and Kayla return in season 5 of Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 5)

How many episodes are there in Ackley Bridge season 5, and when are they on?

Ackley Bridge season 5 follows previous seasons with 10 episodes in total.

The first episode starts off at 10pm, Monday July 11, on Channel 4.

And if that episode gets you hooked you won’t have to wait long for the rest of the season!

Episode two airs straight after at 10.30pm.

Ackley Bridge will air back-to-back episodes every night this week, from Monday to Friday.

The final two episodes of season 5 air on Friday July 16 2022 at the later time of 11:05 pm.

If you can’t make those times, all episodes will be available on the Channel 4 streaming service All4 after airing.

You can watch the entire series as a box set after the final episode airs on Friday July 15 2022.

Why is Ackley Bridge on at 10pm?

Fans of the show will know that Season 4 aired at the tea-time slot of 6pm.

This season is on later, with a 10pm and 10.30pm back-to-back slot.

Ackley Bridge is now filling a slot for a more adult drama.

Because the show is now on after watershed, expect the content to change too.

Top Boy’s Ashley Walters make his debut as director, so you might notice more than a few changes with the show.

Newcomer Laila Zaidi plays Asma in the cast of Ackley Bridge season 5 (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Season 5 of Ackley Bridge about?

Season 5 picks up with the main trio of Season 4 – Johnny, Kayla and Fizza – as they take on the second half of the school year.

Season 5 throws new challenges at the kids: Fizza balances the pressure of school while dealing with her father’s deteriorating mental health.

Marina starts using an adult content-sharing platform to earn some quick cash, and Kayla and Johnny are preparing to ‘do it’.

Channel 4 promises: “It’s hormone-fuelled and messy.

“It’s awkward and glorious – all the things first-time sex is made of.”

However, the couple are landed a devastating blow just when it seems things might work out…

Kayla’s Mum Jules has got a new job and they’re moving to Glasgow.

But it’s not over until the last school bell rings, and there’s still plenty of time before the sun breaks on the summer holidays…

The season also introduces some new characters to shake up everything at the school.

A new teacher Asma, played by Benidorm actress Laila Zaidi crashes into her first day at the school as a card-carrying activist with a stolen statue in tow.

Here to teach her students how to raise their voices and change lives, the kids and adults at Ackley Bridge react differently.

PE teacher Hassan finds himself love-struck; Fizza is in awe, but Kaneez can’t stand her arrogance.

But behind the apparent perfect image, it soon becomes clear that Asma is fighting a few demons of her own.

Asma is an alcoholic – yet to admit it to herself, let alone anyone else.

And, to top it all off, a menacing new member of the Dobson clan, Kyle, wreaks havoc on the school.

An already stressed Kaneez faces the biggest challenge yet with Kyle, who is fresh out of juvie.

Why did Channel 4 recast Marina?

Carla Woodcock previously played the character of Marina Perry.

But season 5 sees newcomer Megan Morgan replace her as Marina.

Megan says she initially inspired her performance on Carla’s previous work before putting her own spin on the character.

She said: “I had a little look at a couple of episodes just purely to understand the story and respect what has been done before.

“So then I could have all the information and hopefully put together my own version of Marina.”

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi, who plays Fizza Akhtar, has admitted she doesn’t envy Megan Morgan’s position.

She revealed: “I was thinking at the beginning of filming I would hate to be Meg right now!

“When you take over a character you must be really nervous.

“She (Megan) just was Marina and added her own style to it.”

Megan Morgan replaces Carla Woodcock as Marina this season

Is Ackley Bridge based on a true story?

It is. in fact, inspired by real events.

The creator found inspiration in real-life Lancashire and Yorkshire schools established to integrate the White and Asian communities in some of the most divided towns in the country.

The previous four series of Ackley Bridge tackled real-life issues in an insightful way, using humour and emotion.

Season 5 is no exception highlighting true stories which reflect modern schools in Britain today.

Where is Ackley Bridge filmed?

Fans will know that Ackley Bridge is set in the fictional Yorkshire mill town of the same name.

In real life, Ackley Bridge season 5 took place in Yorkshire.

Cast and crew filmed in various sites in Halifax, West Yorkshire, such as Square Chapel Arts Centre, where the series crew was spotted earlier this year.

In the past, various other Halifax locations have been used, including Westgate Arcade in the town centre and in Halifax Borough Market.

Other past filming locations have been in Leeds, Hebden Bridge, and Calderdale.

The fictional Ackley Bridge College is filmed at the former St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield, which closed down back in 2013.

Is there a trailer for Season 5 of Ackley Bridge?

Yes – you can watch the trailer for Season 5 of Ackley Bridge below.

The trailer features all the familiar and new faces this season!

Ackley Bridge returns to Channel 4 on Monday July 11 at 10pm and 10.30pm, airing every night this week.

