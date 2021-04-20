Ackley Bridge on Channel 4: Where to watch all three past series

Ackley Bridge is a hit comedy series on Channel 4.

This innovative show launched in 2017 and follows the misadventures of teachers and pupils at a multicultural school in North Halifax, Yorkshire.

It’s been compared to the BBC show Waterloo Road, and has proven a ratings success with early evening viewers.

As the fourth series kicks off this week, we take a look at what to expect and how you can watch all three past series…

Connor McIntyre is joining the cast (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Ackley Bridge about?

Ackley Bridge is about the pupils and teachers at a school of the same name.

The school is a merger of two local Halifax schools in North Yorkshire.

One predominantly consisted of white students, while the other had mainly Asian students.

The merger comes with its pros and cons – and inevitable culture clashes.

Ackley Bridge explores what it is like to be a student at a modern and diverse English school today.

The cast includes many familiar faces (Credit: Channel 4)

Where can I watch Ackley Bridge series 1-3?

If you missed the first three series of Ackley Bridge – don’t worry.

As all three series are available to stream on the All4 app.

What’s more, all ten episodes of series four are also available to stream on the app now too.

When is series four of Ackley Bridge on?

New episodes of Ackley Bridge are airing each week night at 6pm for the following fortnight.

Who is joining the new series?

Series four features some new but likely familiar faces.

This includes Connor McIntyre, who previously played infamous Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan.

He is joining the series as Copper, the grandad of Johnny, another new character.

Johnny joins as part of a new Romany Gypsy family (Credit: Channel 4)

They are part of the first Romany Gypsy family to join the series.

Johnny is played by Ryan Dean, who has previously appeared in the likes of The Gentleman and Penny on M.A.R.S.

He’s described as putting on a cheeky front but is actually a sensitive soul.

Who is returning?

Plenty of stars from previous series are back for series four.

This includes the likes of – Sunetra Sarker, Robert James Collier, Jo Joyner, Charlie Hardwick, Phoebe Tuffs-Berry, Cody Ryan, Nazmeen Kauser and Zara Salim.

Is Robert James-Collier back?

Yes, Robert James-Collier, who famously plays Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey, is back after joining the show in series three.

Robert plays deputy head teacher and English teacher at Ackley Bridge.



Has the show won any awards?

The show has been widely praised by viewers and critics alike.

As a result, it has been nominated and indeed won many prestigious awards.

Some of its winning title include best drama at the RTS Yorkshire Awards and Best TV Character (Kaneez Paracha) at the Asian Media Awards.

Has Ackley Bridge changed?

Yes the new series consists of just half hour episodes. Previous series were one hour each.

Rebecca Holdsworth, Channel 4 Commissioning Executive said: “Refreshing the format to half hours not only reflects the viewing habits of our young audience, but gives the show a new look and feel as we welcome a brand new cast of characters to our screens.”

