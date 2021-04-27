Ackley Bridge is the hit Channel 4 drama about a school in Yorkshire.

The show explores class and race dynamics as well as the many challenges modern teachers face.

The new fourth series has already earned stellar reviews.

But some viewers were left upset by the cast shake-up. A rota of new talent has joined the cast, while some favourites are no longer on.

So what happened to these Ackley Bridge favourites? We take a look below…

Why is Jo Joyner leaving Ackley Bridge?

Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner has played Ackley Bridge headmistress Mandy Carter since the show began in 2021.

However, Channel 4 confirmed Jo would be leaving the show mid series four.

She told the Mail on Sunday she wanted to leave the show to spend more time with her family.

And that she felt her role as Mandy was more or less complete.

Jo explained: “A little bit like Mandy, I felt the whole thing was up and running, the kids were owning it and it didn’t need me any more.”

“So at the end of last year’s series I let them know that I was probably ready to move on.

“I love Mandy and I wanted to give her an exit, but it was up to them whether they hit me with a bus!”

Her upcoming departure has already got EastEnders fans buzzing – who are predicting a swift Tanya Branning comeback!

Why did Paul Nicholls leave?

Paul Nicholls, another former EastEnders star, played PE teacher Steve Bell in the first two series of Ackley Bridge.

His character had a romance with head teacher Mandy and they were expecting a baby together.

Fans were left disappointed when he didn’t make it to the third series.

However, a formal reason for his leaving the show has never been confirmed.

Paul was in a horrendous accident in Thailand in 2017, in which he was left stranded at the bottom of a waterfall for three days. He suffered severe injuries, including breaking both legs.

However, he went on to film the second series after his recovery.

Since he departed the show he hasn’t announced any upcoming acting projects.

Why did Missy (Poppy Lee Friar) leave Ackley Bridge?

Missy Booth was a popular character on Ackley Bridge. She was feisty and didn’t have it easy as she joined the school.

She didn’t fit in and ended up in physical fights. What’s more, she discovered her grandmother dead in the bath tub and her sister was subsequently taken into foster care.

But fans were left devastated when Missy died in series three. While walking home with her best mate Nasreen, they’re hit by a speeding car. Tragically Missy later dies from internal bleeding.

Poppy said at the time: “It’s always sad saying goodbye to a character you’ve played but they always stay in your heart, so Missy is alive forever within me. I adored playing her.”

But Poppy’s acting career is showing now signs of slowing down. She’s since appeared as Lydia in the series In My Skin and has a role in the upcoming drama The Brontes.

Why did Cory Wilson leave the show?

Cory Wilson was another popular character on the show who hasn’t been seen since series three.

Played by Sam Retford, Cory was in the Sixth Form of Ackley Bridge and on the rugby team.

He was involved in a domestic abuse storyline as well as a grooming storyline.

Sam hasn’t given an exact reason for leaving the series. But we guess it is to focus on other acting opportunities.

Since his exit he’s gone on to appear in an episode of Casualty and two episodes of the BBC hit series Death in Paradise.

What is Gurjeet Singh up to now?

Naveed Haider was a further student at Ackley Bridge. Played by Gurjeet Singh, he was last seen on the series on series three.

He was engaged to Nasreen, despite being gay, but she kept his secret hidden. He was also in love with Cory Wilson and they had a brief relationship.

According to his IMDB, Gurjeet has an upcoming role in The Importance of Being Earnest, and will play character Jamil.

