A Year in the Beacons: Who is Glanusk Estate owner Harry Legge-Bourke?

Harry Legge-Bourke is the star of the new ITV series A Year in the Beacons.

ITV cameras followed Harry for almost a year for the show, which documents everything from extreme weather to the coronavirus pandemic.

But just who is Harry, and how did he come to own the Glanusk Estate?

Harry Legge-Bourke is the star of a new ITV series (Credit: ITV)

Who is Harry Legge-Bourke?

Harry Legge-Bourke was born in 1972.

He was a Page of Honour to Queen Elizabeth II between 1985 and 1987 and became an officer in the Welsh Guards.

Harry has two sisters, Tiggy and Zara.

Tiggy was once nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry, and a personal assistant to Prince Charles between 1993 and 1999.

He married Iona Maclean in 2000 and they had one son and one daughter.

Harry’s son is now a Page of Honour to the Queen, just like his father, grand-uncle and great-grandfather were.

The estate is located near the Brecon Beacons (Credit: ITV)

Where is Glanusk Estate and what is it?

Harry owns and runs Glanusk Park and Estate.

It is located near the village of Crickhowell, Powys, in Wales, and was established in 1826.

“Living as part of this area, one enjoys it; I really do,” says Harry.

“I wake up in the morning and to be here looking after this place for the next generation, it’s just magical.”

The Estate makes money by hosting weddings, parties and events. However, Covid-19 impacted business massively.

“You can plan for a lot of things but not a global pandemic that’s going to shut you down overnight,” explains Harry.

“How do we get through this next 18 months? You take out another loan, after another loan after loan because the banks might turn around and say, Harry, no, sorry you’re already in debt enough.

“The last thing I want to do is be the one who did cock it up and lost the whole bloody lot.”

What murder happened at Glanusk Estate?

Glanusk Estate’s gamekeeper, George King, was murdered on the property in 1876.

He was shot while he and his under-keeper, Philip Hooper, were trying to chase down poachers.

Police never managed to convict for this crime. However, the man who was tried and acquitted for the murder was forced to emigrate to America.

