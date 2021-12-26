A Very British Scandal is everything we want in a Boxing Day period drama – it’s lavish, dramatic and pretty damn scandalous – but who’s in the cast?

The three-part mini-series goes out over three consecutive nights in December.

It stars Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in the lead roles as the Duchess and Duke of Argyll, whose marriage goes horribly wrong in the glare of the public eye.

But who else is in the excellent cast alongside them in the BBC One series?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Paul Bettany as Ian Campbell, and Claire Foy as Margaret in A Very British Scandal (Credit: BBC One)

A Very British Scandal cast – who plays the Duchess of Argyll?

Claire Foy portrays Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll.

She was a British socialite, once considered the most beautiful debutante of the 1930s.

Anyone old enough to remember might know her best for her notorious divorce from her second husband, the 11th Duke of Argyll.

Salacious Polaroid photographs of the Duchess naked were one cause of the marriage break-up.

As if that wasn’t enough, she was in the company of another man.

The Duke promptly accused his wife of infidelity.

He subsequently claimed she had had sexual relations with more than 80 men.

The Duke and Duchess of Argyll entered into a bloody separation…

But did Margaret go away quietly or did she fight for her side of the story to finally be heard?

Clue – she kicked and screamed.

TV viewers will know Claire Foy from her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, and Anne Boleyn in Wolf Hall.

Her film roles include Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Janet Armstrong in First Man, and Diana Cavendish in Breathe.

Claire Foy in A Very British Scandal (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays the Duke of Argyll?

Paul Bettany portrays Ian Campbell Jr – aka the Duke of Argyll – opposite Claire Foy’s heiress Margaret Sweeny.

Both Ian and Margaret were in unhappy marriages when they met.

What began as sexual chemistry evolved into something more serious when Margaret began to fall in love with Ian as well as his crumbling ancestral home, Inveraray.

But all was not as it seemed in their marriage, and Margaret found herself hurtling towards a scandal that not only changed her life, but the perception of the British establishment forever.

TV viewers will know actor Paul Bettany from his role as Vision in WandaVision and the Marvel films.

He’s also played Ted Kaczynski in Manhunt: Unabomber, Inspector John Acheson in The Tourist, and Lord Melbourne in The Young Victoria.

Julia Davis as Maureen Marchioness of Dufferin, and Claire Foy as Margaret (Credit: BBC One)

A Very British Scandal cast – who plays Maureen Marchioness of Dufferin?

Actress, comedian and writer Julia Davis portrays Margaret’s friend – sometimes enemy – Maureen Marchioness of Dufferin.

Maureen Constance Guinness, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava, was an Anglo-Irish socialite, known as one of the Guinness Golden Girls.

In episode one, she throws a lavish party and invites pal Margaret – which is where viewers first glimpse her sexual appetitie.

Actress Julia is perhaps best known for writing and starring in black comedies Nighty Night, Sally4Ever, Hunderby and Camping.

She’s also appeared as Dawn Sutcliffe in Gavin & Stacey, various roles in Psychobitches and Judge Charity in Black Mirror.

Who plays the Duke’s assistant Yvonne MacPherson?

The Duke’s long-suffering assistant Yvonne MacPherson is played by actress Amanda Drew.

She is probably best known for playing killer May Wright in EastEnders.

However, she’s also played Ruth in The Outlaws, Julie in The Trial of Christine Keeler, and Belinda in Trust.

Richard McCabe as George Whigham in A Very British Scandal (Credit: BBC One)

A Very British Scandal cast – who else stars in the drama?

Richard McCabe of Poldark fame stars in the three-part drama. He plays Margaret’s dad George Whigham.

Meanwhile, The Elephant Man actress Phoebe Nicholls stars as cold-hearted mum Helen Whigham.

A Discovery of Witches’ Sophia Myles stars as Ian’s ex-wife Oui Oui, while The Moonstone actress Sophie Ward stars as Janet, the wife before that!

The Durrells star Miles Jupp will also appear, as will Phantom Thread’s Camilla Rutherford and Timothy Renouf of Afterlife of the Party fame.

Tim Steed, Katherine Manners, Jonathan Aris and Nicholas Rowe complete the cast.

Motherland fans will recognise Oliver Chris as the often absent husband to Julia.

A Very British Scandal will start on BBC One at 9pm on Boxing Day, with the following two episodes airing on the following nights. All episodes will be available on iPlayer on Boxing Day.

