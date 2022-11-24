A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin ‘massively aggrieved’ over Channel 4’s ‘axing’ amid terminal cancer

A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin has called for those suffering with cancer to be ‘treated with respect’ on GMB today as he addressed reports he was dropped from the show.

Earlier this month, TV presenter Jonnie confirmed he is terminally ill.

The 48-year-old Escape to the Country host told Hello! that cancer has spread to his brain.

Dad-of-three Jonnie also revealed he was told he had six months to live in 2020 when first diagnosed with lung cancer.

Jonnie said at the time: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.”

And during Thursday’s (November 24) episode of Good Morning Britain, he also reflected on his feelings about reportedly being axed from A Place in the Sun.

A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin speaks with Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid on GMB today (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

Jonnie Irwin cancer diagnosis

Jonnie said he hope to “educate those without cancer” by addressing his condition in public.

He told co-hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid: “My going public is more to educate those without cancer. Treat us normally, treat us with respect.”

Jonnie continued: “We want the same respect that any human being deserves.

“If we’re working, let us work, if we’re up to it. Don’t make decisions for us.”

Jonnie Irwin spoke about treating cancer sufferers ‘with respect’ (Credit: @GMB Twitter)

A Place In The Sun and Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie also revealed his frustration at being reportedly let go from his A Place In The Sun role due to insurance issues.

“I feel massively aggrieved,” he said.

Jonnie went on: “When I was told I couldn’t do A Place In The Sun because they didn’t think they could get insurance, it just broke my heart. I just didn’t think they even fought for me.”

Jonnie also said: “Not working on A Place In The Sun affected my mental health, you get cancer and all the problems with it.

“Being a presenter defines you so not being able to do what I think I’m pretty good at and not being able to provide for my family was hard.”

‘Me going public is more to educate those without cancer. Treat us normally. Treat us with respect.@jonnieirwin explains why he decided to go public about his cancer diagnosis pic.twitter.com/29jVclHGIZ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 24, 2022

A statement from Freeform, who produce A Place In The Sun, was read out on GMB: “No stone was left unturned in trying to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during COVID but the production company were unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him.”

The statement added that they feel “delighted” Jonnie can remain “as part of our team in the UK for exhibitions”.

“We, of course, understand how frustrating this must be for him at this incredibly difficult time,” it concluded.

Jonnie – who shares son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with wife Jessica – added he does not intend to tell his children about his condition.

“At the moment, I’m me and I don’t think there’s any need to tell them,” he said.

Jonnie Irwin presents Escape to the Country in an episode that aired in October 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How GMB viewers reacted

Moved viewers watching at home hailed Jonnie for being an ‘inspiration’.

“This was hard to watch but his attitude and strength of character inspirational,” reflected one on social media.

Another Twitter user posted: “Respect and much love Jonnie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

And someone else tweeted: “Very moving interview. Love Jonnie on A Place In The Sun.

“Thinking of him and his family at his time. His positivity is inspiring.”

