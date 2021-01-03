David Attenborough, A Perfect Planet host, is issuing a fresh warning that the survival of mankind and everything else living here depends on the next generation.

The legendary broadcaster is back on screens tonight (Sunday, January 3) for a brand new series with the BBC.

What happens in new David Attenborough series A Perfect Planet?

The five-part series will see Sir David offer viewers a hard-hitting look at how our planet is changing.

According to The Sun, the show will include a number of upsetting scenes – including one, that could be particularly distressing to viewers, of a baby elephant whose relatives died in extreme drought conditions.

The scene, the newspaper reported, shows the young animal crying out as people spray water into its mouth.

Each episode will focus on a different aspect, with the first being about volcanoes.

David Attenborough has said that the survival of all life on Earth now depends on the next generation, and its ability to cut down on the carbon emissions harming the natural world.

He explained: “My inspiration and hope for the future lies with the next generation – but we all have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprints, harness the forces of nature for our energy and ­protect the natural world.

“The survival of humanity and our fellow creatures on Earth depends upon it.”

Read on to find out more about the veteran documentary maker.

When was David Attenborough knighted?

Sir David was knighted in 1985.

Previously, in 1974, the Royal Family honoured him with a CBE (Commander of the British Empire).

In October, fans learned he had received a second knighthood. The Times reported that he was appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George.

He got it for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

David said of the news: “I am, of course, most honoured that my work should have been recognised in this way.”

Is A Perfect Planet star David Attenborough vegan?

No, David is not strictly a vegan or vegetarian, but he doesn’t eat much meat any more.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in 2019, he said: “I’m not a vegetarian in the sense that I would actually throw up if I saw or touched a piece of meat, but I eat very little meat at all.”

Are David and Richard Attenborough related?

Yes, Richard was David’s older brother. The actor died in 2014, a few days before his 91st birthday.

He was three years older than David, who was born in 1926 and turns 95 this year.

Richard Attenborough was best known for his roles in films such as Jurassic Park, Miracle On 34th Street and The Great Escape.

– A Perfect Planet starts on BBC One tonight (Sunday, January 3) at 8pm

