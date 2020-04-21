A Mother's Son viewers think they’ve worked out killer's identity after only the first episode

Telly fans are certain they have worked out who the killer is in A Mother's Son after one episode of the 2012 drama.

Last night (Monday, April 20), ITV showed the first instalment in the two-part mini-series, which aired eight years ago.

A Mother's Son features Doc Martin favourite Martin Clunes alongside Cold Feet star Hermione Norris, Skins star Alexander Arnold and other recognisable faces.

Alexander Arnold as Rosie's son, Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Warning! Episode one spoilers ahead.

In the opening episode, the sleepy Suffolk community where it's set it rocked when a schoolgirl is found dead.

Later, mum Rosie (Hermione) discovers blood on a shoe belonging to her son, Jamie (Alexander).

She refuses to accept that he might be behind the girl's death, in spite of the evidence.

Rosie found some damning evidence (Credit: ITV)

Reacting to the repeat on Twitter, some viewers seemed to think they had already rumbled who the killer is.

Paul McCann, known for portraying Holby baddie John Gaskell, plays Rosie's ex, David, and he's among the suspects. But others are convinced the obvious choice, Jamie, is guilty. Nevertheless, some think he could be innocent.

Paul McCann as ex David (Credit: ITV)

One viewer tweeted: "Well, we can safely safe the son is up to something #AMothersSon."

Another wrote: "Good drama, seen it before though, so obvious who did it! #AMothersSon."

So obvious who did it!

A third said: "That actor [Paul] has always played the bad guy in everything I’ve seen him in, so no point watching #amothersson."

Someone else said: "#AMothersSon the boy doesn't seem shaken up enough to be guilty, you'd think he'd be in pieces when asked about his trainers."

"[Jamie] seems like a complete [bleep]," a fifth said. "Don't know about murderer though. #AMothersSon."

Warning! Episode two spoilers ahead.

In the second instalment, Rosie finally faces up to Jamie. On top of the bloodied shoe discovery, her husband, Ben, finds the murdered girl's phone hidden away in Jamie's bookshelf. The evidence stacked against him is therefore damning.

When Rosie confronts him, he admits what he did before handing over the murder weapon and allowing his mum to take him to the police.

