ITV murder mystery A Mother's Son has had viewers gripped.

There are currently several suspects but all fingers seem to be pointing at teenage schoolboy Jamie (Alexander Arnold).

All answers will be revealed in the series conclusion tonight (April 21.), but is A Mother's Son based on a true story? And where was the ITV drama filmed?

Here's everything you need to know...

Is A Mother's Son based on a true story?

Is A Mother's Son based on a true story?

ITV drama A Mother's Son is not based on a true story.

The two-part series is a work of fiction, penned by award-winning British writer Chris Lang.

Some viewers may think the story sounds familiar, but that's probably because the drama was first on our screens back in 2012.

Three years later, it was adapted by Didier Le Pêcheur for French TV with the new title Tu es mon fils.

A Mother's Son tells the story of the drama that ensures after a schoolgirl is raped and murdered in a small town.

The police launch a huge investigation into who could be the killer and there are several suspects.

When she finds a pair of blood-stained trainer, Rosie (Hermione Norris) can't help but wonder if her son Jamie (Alexander Arnold) was involved.

As the series continues, Jamie's behaviour worsens and Rosie's suspicions deepen – but who is the real killer?

Everything will be revealed in the series finale tonight (April 21.).

The iTV drama also stars Martin Clunes, Paul McGann and Nicola Walker.

Where was A Mother's Son filmed?

A Mother's son was filmed in Suffolk – more specifically, the town of Southwold.

There were also some scenes that were recorded a short drive away in the village of Walberswick.

During filming, locals were given lots of opportunities to be extras in the ITV drama.

Southwold's chic high street provides the backdrop for a fair few scenes in the series.

If it looks at all familiar, that may be because this is also where Michael Palin's iconic East of Ipswich was filmed back in 1987.

A Mother's Son concludes on ITV at 9pm tonight (April 21.)

