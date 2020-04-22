A Mother's Son divides viewers as some brand ITV drama 'waste of time' after 'disappointing' ending

Viewers were sorely divided over the ending of crime drama A Mother's Son, with some hailing the show as "brilliant" and others branding it "utterly awful".

The two-part show, which first aired in 2012, was broadcast again on ITV this week.

A Mother's Son stars Cold Feet actress Hermione Norris alongside Doc Martin star Martin Clunes, former Holby City actor Paul McGann, Skins' Alexander Arnold and others.

Viewers were divided over the ending to A Mother's Son, which starred Martin Clunes (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Good Karma Hospital: Viewers beg for series four after heartbreaking finale

It tells the story of a sleepy Suffolk community rocked by the murder of a schoolgirl - and mum Rosie's (played by Hermione) struggle to come to terms with the fact her son Jamie (Alexander) might be the killer.

Warning! Spoilers for episode two ahead

Alexander Arnold played Jamie (Credit: ITV)

It appears viewers new to the show this time around were correct in predicting that Jamie would turn out to be the killer.

In the first episode, several clues pointed to his guilt, including blood found on his shoes.

Last night's final instalment, Rosie confronted Jamie but he continued to lie about his involvement in the girl's death - shaking her conviction.

Later in the episode, the family fell apart when Rosie's new husband, Jamie's stepfather Ben (Martin), moved out of their home with his own kids.

The upheaval caused Rosie to see reason and she managed to get the truth out of Jamie in the closing scenes. As it ended, he gave his mum the murder weapon and it was assumed he would be handed over to the police.

Jamie confessed to the killing in the closing scene (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were completely divided over the programme, particularly its ending.

One said: "Most disappointing ending since Game of Thrones, what a waste of two hours #amothersson."

The worst two-part drama I've ever watched.

Another tweeted: "Well that was disappointing! #amothersson."

A third said: "Wow. What a load of absolute rubbish. No twists, no real story. No introduction of new characters. How on earth did this ever get beyond just an idea? Utterly awful. #amothersson."

Viewers divided

Someone else wrote: "#AMothersSon quite possibly the worst two-part drama I've ever watched, what a load of [bleep]!"

Most disappointing ending since Game of Thrones, what a waste of 2 hours 🙄 #amothersson — Jasmine Barnett (@jasmine0392) April 21, 2020

Well that was disappointing! #amothersson — Elaine Extremist 🌹🇵🇸 (@ElaineWharton1) April 21, 2020

Wow. What a load of absolute rubbish. No twists, no real story. No introduction of new characters. How on earth did this ever get beyond just an idea. Utterly awful. #amothersson — James Norris (@nozzla) April 21, 2020

Read more: Car Share: BBC flooded with complaints after Peter Kay makes 'abhorrent' joke about breastfeeding mums

Not everyone felt that way, though.

"#AMothersSon Exceedingly good," said one fan, adding: "Brilliant casting and wonderfully written #ITV."

#AMothersSon was brilliant," wrote another. "Had us guessing (wrongly) right to the end. Very thought provoking for any parent. Well done

@ChrisLangWriter."

A third who enjoyed it said on Twitter: "#AMothersSon it was very sad though, any mum would be heartbroken by that!"

Another tweeted: "#AMothersSon well binged then, two episodes. No plot twist but a very good drama @ITV."

#AMothersSon was brilliant. Had us guessing ( wrongly ) right to the end. Very thought provoking for any Parent. Well done @ChrisLangWriter 👌 — Suzanne Fearn (@suzannefearn) April 22, 2020

#AMothersSon it was very sad though any mum would be heartbroken by that !😢 — ScarlyScarl (@NitroScarlett) April 21, 2020

#AMothersSon well binged then two episodes. No plot twist but a very good drama @ITV — Miss Nat (@Missy_Nat20) April 21, 2020

- A Mother's Son is available to watch now on ITV Hub

What did you think of the ending? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.