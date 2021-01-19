On 999: What’s Your Emergency, a rapist dad disgusted viewers as it revealed he had sexually assaulted his own daughter.

In a horrific case during last night’s (January 18) episode of the Channel 4 documentary series, a devastated mum called 999.

Cops arrested the rapist shortly after the mum’s 999 call (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on 999: What’s Your Emergency?

The mum told the call handler: “It’s my daughter, she’s come home upset saying that her dad got drunk last night and put her in bed with him and they had sex or he touched her.”

“It’s okay,” the handler told her as she got emotional. “Just stay calm.”

Cops arrested the man and brought him in for questioning, and he admitted to touching his daughter in bed after drinking.

Last night’s episode centred on sexual assault cases (Credit: Channel 4)

One of the investigators said: “For the defendant to admit to sexually touching the victim, it seemed to be his world has crumbled around him. He was upset, he was quiet, he was emotional, however I got the impression that he was certainly watering down his involvement.”

During the questioning, the man claimed he couldn’t remember what had happened.

The end of the episode revealed a court found him guilty and handed him a “lengthy jail term”.

The investigator who interviewed the rapist dad on 999: What’s Your Emergency? (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

The episode sickened viewers, who took to Twitter to comment on the scenes.

One said, with a string of nauseated emojis: “His own daughter?”

Absolutely vile, dad sexually assaulting his own daughter. Makes me sick.

A second tweeted: “Shocking stuff. The dad who sexually assaulted his daughter. It’s shocking but no surprise these days. What’s even more disturbing is he won’t suffer, not even in prison. It will be sail through for him.”

A third wrote: “Own daughter?! Prison isn’t enough.”

A fourth, fuming, said: “Jesus, this is horrific. The story of the dad raping his daughter, no words.”

“Dirty [bleep],” said a fifth sickened viewer, adding: “His own daughter!”

A sixth said: “It’s harrowing to know someone could do that to their own daughter. Tonight’s #999whatsyouremergency was a tough watch, well done to the call handlers and officers who dealt with all those cases professionally and sensitively.”

Someone else said: “Watching #999whatsyouremergency tonight and that last case… Absolutely vile, dad sexually assaulting his own daughter. Makes me sick. People like that need locking up for good. I know I wouldn’t back him in courts of law.”

