999: What’s Your Emergency angered viewers last night after it revealed an “absolute joke” sentence for an acid attack.
During Monday’s (October 19) episode of the Channel 4 documentary series, officers responded to reports a boy had thrown acid in a street attack.
What happened with the acid attack on 999: What’s Your Emergency?
CCTV footage showed a boy confronting another in the street and using a plastic bottle to hurl a corrosive substance at him.
CI Tom Thompson said on the programme: “It’s a new thing we’re wrestling with, you’re carrying something that is as dangerous as a knife or a gun and unless you are a chemist, that might be eating through the bottle and about to pour down your leg.”
Read more: Ambulance: BBC viewers heartbroken as bus driver weeps over ‘horrific’ crash
At the end of the episode, it revealed the boy, aged just 15, received a nine-month referral order.
The narrator said: “The 15-year-old boy who threw the acid was charged with GBH with intent and throwing a corrosive liquid with intent.
No consequences for your actions. Nine-month referral… absolute joke!
“In court, he was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and was given a nine-month referral order.”
On Twitter, angry Channel 4 viewers branded the sentence a “joke”
What did Channel 4 viewers say?
One, angry because of the episode’s ending, said: “Nine-month ‘referral’ for throwing acid at someone. That’ll teach him. #999whatsyouremergency.”
Another tweeted: “I’ve just watched #999whatsyouremergency and a male who in plain sight on CCTV threw acid in another human being’s face just received a nine-month referral order… I despair.”
A third wrote: “Nine-month referral for throwing acid. That’s a sick joke.”
9 month ‘referral’ for throwing acid at someone. That’ll teach him. #999whatsyouremergency
— Mark (@MarkB67cfc) October 19, 2020
I’ve just watched #999whatsyouremergency and a male who in plain sight on cctv threw acid in another human beings face just received a 9 month referral order. 6 males who stabbed a 17 year old several times, only 2 actually got charged & only charged with attempted GBH. I despair
— Rebecca Bridges (@becky_bridges) October 19, 2020
9 months referrals or throwing acid . That’s a sick joke 🤬🤬🤬🤬#999whatsyouremergency
— 💙Ann 💙💙 (@annockh) October 19, 2020
Read more: Ambulance: Viewers slam time wasters as Beryl, 83, waits hours for paramedics
Similarly, someone else tweeted: “Nine-month referral order, what was the acid he threw, lemon juice or vinegar? #999whatsyouremergency.”
“No consequences for your actions,” a fifth fumed finally, adding: “Nine-month referral for an acid attack… absolute joke! #999Whatsyouremergency.”
9 month referal order?
What was the acid he threw? Lemon juice or vinegar? #999whatsyouremergency
— Colin the Cactus (@spikybastard) October 19, 2020
That's this country is so screwed, no consequences for your actions. 9 month referral for an acid attack… absolute joke! #999Whatsyouremergency
— Louisa Block (@LouisaBlock) October 19, 2020
What did you think of 999: What’s Your Emergency? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.