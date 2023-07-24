24 Hours in A & E: 80-year-old ‘makes himself ill’ caring for dementia-suffering wife of 60 years

24 Hours in A&E continues this week, and viewers meet reluctant patient Ron. He’s more used to looking after others, than getting cared for himself.

Eighty-year-old Ron is in A&E after falling from bed, and knocking himself unconscious. A CT head scan shows he has a bleed on the brain, which could prove fatal. Doctors must keep him under close observation.

After coming into the emergency department, Ron deteriorates, becoming confused and disorientated. As the staff at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham monitor him closely, we learn that Ron has had a tough few years…

Former lorry driver Ron appears in episode 3 of 24 Hours in A&E on Channel 4 this week (Monday, July 24, 2023). He’s rushed to hospital after suffering from chest pains as a result of falling out of bed and being knocked unconscious.

Since the fall, he’s been unwell, and not sleeping. During his time in the emergency department, Ron suddenly begins to deteriorate. He becomes groggy, and “frightened”. He tells the nurses he’s “done for”.

A CT scan shows that Ron has a trace of bleeding on the brain from the impact of the fall. The worst case scenario could be blood pressuring the brain. A traumatic bleed can end in death.

Luckily, a second CT scan shows no significant worsening of the bleed, and Ron is eventually taken from A&E to a hospital ward. He was kept in hospital for two weeks after the bleed on his brain, and eventually returned home.

‘Ron and Cindy were like a perfect couple’

Family friend Andra, who describes Ron as a father figure, reveals that Ron wouldn’t usually go to hospital “even if he was suffering from a heart attack”. She admits he hates “putting people out” and is always used to putting people first – none more so than his wife Cindy.

Ron and Cindy have been married for 57 years. Andra says: “Cindy was his sweetheart, the double of Doris Day.” When Ron had an accident where he slipped and injured his back, he couldn’t work anymore. In what was a rare occurrence in those days, Ron became the house husband, and cared for their children.

While Cindy was the “dominant one”, Ron would do anything for his wife. Andra describes them as the “perfect couple”, a “match made in heaven”.

Ron struggles with his health on 24 Hours in A&E (Credit: Channel 4)

‘It’s heartbreaking to see what it’s doing to Ron’s health’

Tragically, we learn that several years ago, Ron was forced to became a full-time carer for his beloved wife Cindy.

Andra says: “Ron was about 77 years old, when Cindy started becoming poorly. She would get very confused. We all went on holiday for a few days last year, and she confused another man with Ron.

“She was diagnosed with dementia. What an awful disease it is. You become a child. You have to do everything for that person. The deterioration was quite slow at first, but the last few years it’s been very quick. Ron had to lock all the doors, as one day Cindy woke up in somebody else’s house. It was very distressing.”

Describing Ron’s reaction to his wife’s illness, Andra explains: “It was hard for him to see his beautiful wife just deteriorate into somebody who is basically not capable of doing anything herself.

“The hardest time for Ron has been the past year. She should have been in 24 hour care, but Ron was determined to keep on supporting her. It’s heartbreaking to see what it’s doing to Ron’s health. It was too much for him mentally and physically so Cindy eventually went into a care home. Nobody wants to see someone they love go into a care home, but sometimes it’s the best place for them.”

Other patients in the episode include a 22-year-old professional carer who has been brought into A&E after collapsing at work, and a man who’s injured his finger. Plus, nurse Jess talks about her stammer.

24 Hours in A&E continues on Mondays at 9pm on Channel 4.

