Beat the Chasers viewers go wild for ‘Mini Beast’ contestant – and are left in hysterics when he trips up

Viewers of Beat the Chasers were tickled when a contestant joked about being the son of Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

Ventilation systems designer and comedian Connor appeared on Saturday (September 25) night’s episode of the ITV quiz.

And although he won over viewers and came in for the meme treatment on social media, Connor was still ridiculed as he stumbled during his showing.

Everyone had a hoot during Connor’s appearance (Credit: ITV Hub)

How did Beat the Chasers contestant Connor get dubbed ‘Mini Beast’?

It appears fellow Chaser Jenny Ryan clocked The Beast had a contestant lookalike as Connor made his entrance.

The cameras picked her up quipping to Mark: “He looks like he could be a junior you.”

“I know,” Mark hesitantly replied.

But he was soon chuckling and making wisecracks of his own within a few moments.

What did Connor say to Mark Labbett?

Immediately highlighting the resemblance, Connor greeted the panel of Chasers with a wave and a cheery: “Hello Dad!”

Host Bradley Walsh, the other Chasers and the studio audience all collapsed in hysterics before Mark fired back with a gag of his own.

Mark joked, playing off Connor’s Welsh accent: “Is this the time to admit I played for Caerphilly rugby club back in the day?”

How Beat the Chasers viewers reacted

Many of those watching at home loved how witty Connor made his presence felt.

“‘Hello Dad’… that was genius #BeatTheChasers,” tweeted one social media user, adding laughing emojis to their post.

“Mini Beast alert #BeatTheChasers,” wrote someone else, also making use of laughing emojis.

And a third fan added: “Ha ha Connor shouting up ‘hello dad’ to @MarkLabbett #BeatTheChasers.”

Mini Beast alert.

Even Darragh Ennis got in on the joke action, tweeting Mark’s line during the show’s broadcast.

“#MiniBeast is on #BeatTheChasers. @MarkLabbett worked in Caerphilly back in the day too…..,” Darragh wrote.

Other Twitter users expressed their amusement with several meme posts.

Did Connor win?

Unfortunately, Connor did not succeed in beating the Chasers.

But his did continue to entertain those watching at home as he missed his footing on a step on his way off the set.

Ironically, his final question – which Connor didn’t get right – saw him stumble with this answer about pop band Steps.

One viewer guffawed: “Oh poor Connor. Not only lost to the Chasers but lost his footing as well #BeatTheChasers.”

Beat the Chasers next airs on ITV on Saturday, October 2, at 8.30pm.

