365 Days 2 is set to feature ‘even more sex’ than the first, author Blanka Lipinska has promised Netflix fans.

The controversial erotic flick quickly became a hit on the streaming service after dropping last year.

But what should fans expect from its saucy upcoming sequel?

365 Days 2 is set to be released next year (Credit: Netflix)

365 Days 2: What did Blanka Lipinska say?

According to the author, the Netflix sequel will provide even more racy scenes featuring Massimo Torricelli.

Speaking to Metro, she teased: “The second film will be even better than the first.

“There will be a lot more sex, we will see a different side to Massimo, and you will see the character of Nacho played by model Simone Susinna.”

There will be a lot more sex

Meanwhile, Blanka also addressed the controversy surrounding the movie.

365 days was received with widespread controversy for its graphic sexual and violent nature, while there were also concerns about consent.

The author added: “When you read all three books and see all three movies, you will change your opinion. You can’t judge a three-book trilogy on one book. As an author I want to show how love can change a guy.”

Meanwhile, Michele Morrone, who plays mafia boss Massimo, recently teased fans with a snap of himself on set.

The shot showed the hunky actor posing for a mirror selfie, as he proudly showcased his muscly chest.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “Getting ready on set… wait for me Massimo! 365 part 2.”

Taking to the comments, one excited fan wrote: “I’m waiting Massimo.”

Another added: “Can’t wait Massimo.”

A third exclaimed: “Massimo is BACK baby.”

Michele is now a star thanks to the hit film (Credit: Netflix)

Are they doing it for real?

Michele and co-star Anna-Maria Sieklucka’s intimate scenes appear to be pretty convincing.

However, the pair aren’t actually having sex – despite what fans may think!

The 30-year-old actor previously addressed the claims during an Instagram Live back in April.

At the time, Michele shared: “It seems like real because we are good actors.

“It wasn’t real. I know that many people write me that, ‘Oh my god, it was real!’ But at the same time, it wasn’t real. That’s impossible.”

While Netflix are yet to confirm an exact date for 365 Days 2, it will drop on the streaming site in 2022.

