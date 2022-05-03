365 Days 2: What’s on the soundtrack of raunchy Netflix follow-up This Day?

365 Days 2 – or 365 Days: This Day – has finally dropped on Netflix and, along with the sex scenes, fans are obsessed with the soundtrack.

Desperate to recreate some of the ambience for your own romantic encounters? Look no further for full 365 Days: This Day soundtrack details.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka is back as Laura in 365 Days: This Day (Credit: Netflix)

365 Days: This Day soundtrack

Alongside songs from JJ Abel and Marissa, it even features a track sung by Massimo himself!

Italian actor Michele is also a successful recording artist, and his song plays out over the closing credits.

And because we know you’re loving the 365 Days: This Day soundtrack as much as we are, here is the entire soundtrack for you to playlist at your leisure.

You are, as always, incredibly welcome.

Will there be a happily ever after? (Credit: Netflix)

365 Days EMO & Marissa

My Girl Oskar Syma

Mi Amor JJ Abel Featuring Carla Fernandez

If U Like That Marissa

Don’t Mess With My Mind EMO

Nothing To Lose Marien

You Were In Love bryska

All I Want Is You For Christmas The Fun Machine

Xmas Ian Scott

Promises EMO

Trouble Maker Marien

Secrets Natalia Krakowiak

Give Me Some Love TYNSKY

Good To Me EMO

Winter Summer Jhn McFly & TYNSKY

Dos Horas JJ Abel, Daniel Rondon & Kuinvi

By Your Side Marissa

SHOW ME Ian Scott

Never Again Tommy Docherty

The Calling (EPIX Remix) The Rigs

Como + Nadia MYA, Lit Killah & Rusherking

The End EMO

Another Day Michele Morrone

Once you’re done with the soundtrack, 365 Days: This Day can be found on Netflix, alongside the first instalment, 365 Days.

And Morrone appears on the 365 Days soundtrack for that one as well!

Hooray! The 365 Days sequel is finally here! (Credit: Netflix)

365 Days 2: Is it just as steamy?

As with all things 365 Days, life is never simple for our couple.

But life gets even more complicated in 365 Days: This Day when a mysterious man makes a play for Laura.

Cue even more fabulous underwear, a massive twist and some of the steamiest scenes to ever land on Netflix.

Much like the first movie, 365 Days: This Day fabulous romp in every sense of the word and well worth a couple of hours of your time.

As the movies are based on the 365 Days trilogy of books by author Blanka Lipinska, This Day marks the midpoint of the story.

And, thanks to that twist, it also sets up what we assume will be one hell of a finale.

If you can’t wait to find out what happens to our lingerie-clad couple, you’ll be pleased to hear that Netflix has already given the final installment the green light.

