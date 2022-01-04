24 Hours In Police Custody viewers in tears at ‘horrific’ story of child abuse

24 Hours In Police Custody viewers were in tears last night (Monday January 3) after a “horrific” story of child abuse.

The Channel 4 series was back for a two-part special, and the award-winning documentary focused on a harrowing case involving an 11-month-old baby.

Teddie’s mother, Lucci Smith (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on 24 Hours In Police Custody last night?

The first episode saw Cambridgeshire Major Crimes Unit called to a house in St Neots after receiving a distressing telephone call from Kane Mitchell and his girlfriend Lucci Smith.

They explained that their 11-month-old baby Teddie was not breathing.

After Teddie was taken to hospital, it was determined that the tot had a fractured skull.

And as investigating officer, DI Lucy Thompson, dug into the case suspicions began to swirl around the couple and, specifically, around Mitchell’s abusive behaviour.

When baby Teddie tragically died in hospital, the police closed in.

Kane Mitchell came under suspicion (Credit: Channel 4)

Injuries on a “Baby P” scale

The postmortem results revealed horrific, sickening injuries and broken bones in numerous places.

One member of the investigating team called the injuries on a “Baby P scale”.

Then it was down to the police to find enough evidence to charge Mitchell.

Obtaining crucial recordings of Mitchell’s abusive behaviour, DI Thompson then went about establishing a time frame.

The team then narrows things down to a specific date and a 20-minute time period where Mitchell is alone with the baby.

In tonight’s second part of the story, viewers will see how and if DI Thompson and her team are able to bring him to justice.

How did viewers react to Teddie’s tragic story?

This emotive case and the outcome of poor baby Teddie shocked viewers and soon left them in tears.

One wrote: “In tears at 24 hours in police custody these parents make me sick to do that to a 11 week old baby #24hoursinpolicecustody.”

Another added: “Within five minutes of watching #24hoursinpolicecustody I was in tears.

“And I’m not embarrassed to admit so. I’m only human.”

A third said: “#24hoursinpolicecustody Bloody hell the injuries that baby had is heartbreaking, I’m in tears hearing about it. Hope he rots in hell.”

Finally, another said: “Actually can’t believe what I’ve just watched, absolutely horrific.”

24 Hours In Police Custody continues tonight (January 4) on Channel 4 at 9pm