24 Hours In Police Custody viewers were fuming last night (Monday November 1) after the father of a young baby received only a three-year sentence for committing sickening child abuse.

So much so, viewers claimed that there’s “no justice” in the world.

Daniel Gilbert was found guilty of the harrowing crime (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in the series finale of 24 Hours In Police Custody?

The series finale of the hard-hitting Channel 4 documentary series featured a particularly harrowing case.

Bedfordshire Police investigated suspicious injuries inflicted on a seven-week-old baby.

As the case developed, it became clear that the baby suffered from an assault so seriously that it now has cerebral palsy, is deaf and blind and will need care for the rest of its life.

This heinous crime was finally cracked by the police’s child abuse unit.

The baby’s father – Daniel Gilbert – was found guilty.

How did viewers react to the sentence?

Viewers were fuming when they saw that the perpetrator only got three years for GBH with intent.

One said on Twitter: “Speechless. If someone assaulted an adult to the point they were deaf, blind, all limbs damaged, needing 24hr care until early death – guaranteed they’d get more than 3yrs.

“So why does a defenceless baby deserve less? Not justice #24hoursinpolicecustody.”

Another wrote: “#24hoursinpolicecustody was so so sad tonight 3 years for that sickening offence.

“He literally caused a baby so much harm the child will need care for the rest of his life… surely that’s worth more than a 3 year sentence. The mum definitely wasn’t right either.”

A third commented: “3 years for the life of a baby, 3 years for taking away a humans basic needs & rights, 3 years for damaging your baby.

“That’s not justice. It’s disgusting #24hoursinpolicecustody.”

The series will be back next year (Credit: Channel 4)

Will there be another series?

It was a gripping and heartbreaking end to another great series of 24 Hours In Police Custody.

Beginning in 2014, it has run for 12 series.

So will there be another?

Channel 4 has confirmed the award-winning documentary series will be back for another run in 2022.