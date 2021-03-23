24 Hours in Police Custody started last night and had viewers fuming as it took them through one criminal’s string of shocking offences.

The Channel 4 programme featured a man called Barry Price, who became Bedfordshire’s most wanted when cops launched a manhunt for him after he raped two teenage girls.

Barry Price was the subject of the first episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on 24 Hours in Police Custody?

One of the girls was 16, while the other was just 15 years old.

At the time, Barry was on bail for a string of other violent crimes, including robberies.

Read more: The Yorkshire Ripper’s New Victims: How many surviving victims of Peter Sutcliffe are there?

Earlier in the programme, cops had questioned him over CCTV footage they believed showed him riding a motorbike and knocking down an eight-year-old girl, leaving her requiring hospital treatment.

In the end, police locked him up for rape (Credit: Channel 4)

Another piece of footage showed an individual they believed to be Barry robbing an elderly woman and knocking her to the floor.

He appeared to brag about his criminal past while he was in police custody, telling the camera the cops had taken him in 1,000 times. Viewers also saw him yawning and reclining in his chair while police questioned him.

One of the people involved in the investigation said of Barry: “He was very arrogant, he thought he was almost invincible and would not be held to account.”

What a hateful individual Barry Price is. Enjoy those 18 years.

At the end, an on-screen message revealed: “At court, the judge praised the bravery of the victims in reporting what Barry Price had done to them.

“He was found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison for rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment.”

It also informed viewers of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which will stop him having contact with anyone under the age of 16 for the rest of his life.

Viewers applauded the sentencing (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

On Twitter, angry viewers branded him “cocky” and applauded the sentencing he received in the end.

One Channel 4 viewer raged: “Barry Price made me sick to my stomach on #24hoursinpolicecustody last night. Disgusting.”

Read more: Good Morning Britain: Piers Morgan helps raise thousands for veteran

Another fumed: “Seeing that little [bleep] get 18 years for rape was most satisfying.”

A third put: “What a hateful individual Barry Price is. Enjoy those 18 years you scumbag #24HoursInPoliceCustody.”

A fourth wrote: “My favourite part was when Barry’s pulse went in his jaw. Enjoy your 18 years. It won’t be what you’ve experienced before, you specimen.”

“18 years!” said a fifth. “Cocky little [bleep] didn’t expect that! #24hoursinpolicecustody.”

What a hateful individual Barry Price is. Enjoy those 18 years you scumbag #24HoursInPoliceCustody — Martin 🚊 (@Martin_H_1986) March 23, 2021

My favourite part was when Barry’s pulse went in his jaw. Enjoy your 18 years. It won’t be what you’ve experienced before you specimen. #24HoursinPoliceCustody — Harry Reinelt (@GraceReinelt) March 22, 2021

Watching #24hoursinpolicecustody makes me fear for my girls. What kind of world are we living in that this monster is able to prey on young girls, rob the elderly and injure kids yet still be a cocky sod. I hope he finally gets the ending he deserves! — Anna Austin 💙 (@annaxbx) March 22, 2021

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.