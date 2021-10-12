24 Hours In Police Custody viewers appalled paedophile Carson Grimes escaped justice in 2008

24 Hours In Police Custody viewers fumed last night (Monday, October 11) after one of the most harrowing episodes in its history.

The episode featured the case of Carson Grimes, who became Bedfordshire’s most prolific paedophile.

However, when viewers saw a jury fail to convict him of offences despite forensic evidence, they couldn’t believe what they were watching.

**WARNING – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC AND UPSETTING DETAILS**

Grimes outraged viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Carson Grimes do and what happened in 24 Hours In Police Custody?

Carson Grimes, now 65, preyed on vulnerable children aged four to 15.

He carried out his vile grooming and abuse in Luton from 1982 to 2002.

Subsequently, he was nicknamed by survivors as the ‘House Of Horrors’, and he drugged kids from the margins of society to have his evil way with them.

And yet, he had been arrested eight times in the past for offences.

In fact, thanks to tireless work by Bedfordshire Police he appeared in court in 2008.

However, despite extensive forensic evidence, he was found not guilty by a jury.

Did they just say he got off with drugging and raping a man!? #24hoursinpolicecustody — Charley Louise (@charley89louise) October 11, 2021

I hope the Jury who found him not guilty in his first trial are watching this tonight #24hoursinpolicecustody — A J (@AJITIS) October 11, 2021

What kind of jury found him not guilty? #24hoursinpolicecustody pic.twitter.com/sYOnQvLNp8 — M I K E . L 5️⃣ (@aceofherts5) October 11, 2021

How can you have that much forensic evidence and still be found not guilty.

Bloody shocking #24hoursinpolicecustody — Debbie Pressdee (@LittleDebris) October 11, 2021

I swear they select society’s dumbest people for jury duty. How can you find a date rape drug in a glass and the suspects semen in the victims anus but still find him not guilty?! #24hoursinpolicecustody — 🇯🇲 TUP (@UnspokenPoet1) October 11, 2021

How did viewers react to the shocking let-off?

Already a tough and difficult watch, viewers fumed when they saw how Grimes escaped justice.

One angrily wrote: “I swear they select society’s dumbest people for jury duty.

“How can you find a date rape drug in a glass and the suspect’s semen in the victim’s anus but still find him not guilty?! #24hoursinpolicecustody.”

Another used a gif of the Muppets and said: “What kind of jury found him guilty?”

A third fumed: “I hope the Jury who found him not guilty in his first trial are watching this tonight #24hoursinpolicecustody.”

Finally, a fourth commented: “How can you have that much forensic evidence and still be not found guilty?

“Bloody shocking!”

Carson Grimes in the episode (Credit: Channel 4)

What happens next to Carson Grimes?

In July this year, a jury finally found him guilty of 36 attacks, and 11 counts of rape.

Grimes was also found guilty of 11 counts of indecent assault.

The were also eight counts of buggery and six counts of indecency with a child.

The prosecutor said: “Grimes’ depraved actions have ­traumatised his victims.

“I commend and thank them for their bravery in reliving difficult memories to help bring their attacker to justice.”

Subsequently, Grimes will receive his sentence tomorrow (Wednesday October 13).