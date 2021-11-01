24 Hours in Police Custody comes to an end this week – but will the gripping documentary show return for a new series?

Series 12 concludes on Monday (November 01 2021) with one of its most devastating cases to date.

But will the hard-working team at Bedfordshire Police be back on our screens in the future?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Daniel Gilbert appears on 24 Hours in Police Custody (Credit: Channel 4)

24 Hours in Police Custody new series

24 Hours in Police Custody has run for 12 series so far.

The award-winning series began in 2014.

More than 80 cameras follow Bedfordshire Police over a 24 hour period as they respond to emergencies, investigate crimes, arrest suspects and battle against the clock.

One of its most compelling episodes focused on the crimes of rapist Barry Price, who preyed on young girls.

There was also the case of Victoria Breeden, in the episode subtitled Black Widow.

It told the story of a woman from Bury St Edmonds who tried to have her ex-husband killed.

Will there be a new series of 24 Hours in Police Custody?

Channel 4 has confirmed that there WILL be a 13th series of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

Viewers can expect the compelling series to return in 2022.

Each episode will again be one hour long.

DC Heidi Kerlin interviews Daniel Gilbert Credit: Channel 4)

24 Hours in Police Custody series 12 – what happened?

In series 12, the crimes have been particularly violent and disturbing.

The series kicked off with the episode entitled ‘Wanted’ about Sandel Hornea‘s brutal assault on three women.

Subsequent episodes followed the investigations into a chicken takeaway fight, and Rob Parkins’ brutal murder of Alex Fitzpatrick.

Viewers were left appalled by the two-part episode looking into Carson Grimes‘ history of sexual abuse against minors.

The sixth episode focused on the abuse of a seven-week-old baby boy.

Holding the Baby – episode six of series 12

Series 12 of 24 Hours in Police Custody concludes with the tragic case of a baby with suspicious injuries.

Police suspect that the baby boy may have been harmed by his parents.

These cases are particularly hard to investigate as there are rarely witnesses.

If a crime has been committed, the only hope of prosecution is if the parents give themselves away.

So police must be observed closely while the child is in hospital.

In this case, Daniel Gilbert was with the seven-week-old boy when he became floppy and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Police interrogate him and find his story inconsistent.

Carson Grimes at the custody desk in CCTV footage from 24 Hours in Police Custody (Credit: Channel 4)

Where can I watch previous episodes?

Previous episodes of 24 Hours in Police Custody are available to watch on All 4 – the on-demand channel from Channel 4.

The entire series 12 is currently on the catch-up service, and select episodes from earlier series.

Series one episodes are available on Britbox.

24 Hours in Police Custody will return to Channel 4 in 2022. Series 12 is available to watch on All 4.

