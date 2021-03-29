24 Hours in Police Custody follows the disturbing case of a seemingly unprovoked murder attempt in Luton – so where is perpetrator Justice McCann now?

Is he in prison? And will he ever be released?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Justice McCann left a man fighting for his life (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: 24 Hours in Police Custody viewers applaud as ‘cocky’ criminal Barry Price is finally jailed

What did Justice McCann do?

Bedfordshire Police investigate when a man is shot at point-blank range by a stranger.

Medics fight to save the victim’s life after the unprovoked attack.

Police received reports that a gun had been fired at a passing vehicle on Albert Road, Luton, on August 10 2019.

CCTV cameras captured the incident and showed Justice McCann running after the car and firing a gun.

He was seen wearing khaki tracksuit bottoms and a khaki tracksuit top, with a black bag across his shoulder.

Around 15 minutes later, police received a call reporting that a man had been shot in the chest outside shops in New Town Street, around the corner from Albert Street.

The man was taken to hospital, where he received further treatment.

The shot narrowly missed the victim’s heart and he sustained injuries which will affect him for the rest of his life.

Justice also threw a glass bottle at a man sitting in a car in New Town Street, ordering him to hand over his keys and get out of the car.

Justice fled the scene when police turned up.

How was he caught?

Police officers found a discarded black firearm in a nearby alley which later proved to have Justice McCann’s DNA on it.

His fingerprints were also found on the car where the driver was threatened.

A witness helped nail the criminal when she gave a statement to police saying she had been walking with a friend on Seymour Street, when a man pointed a gun at them both.

Her description of the offender led police to believe it was also McCann.

Two police officers identified Justice McCann as the person in the CCTV footage from both shootings.

On August 14 2019, the suspect was arrested at an address in Luton.

A search of the property revealed a quantity of cannabis, a revolver and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Officers also recovered khaki tracksuit bottoms, a matching hoodie and a black “man bag” which all matched the outfit Justice McCann was seen wearing in the CCTV of the incidents.

Gary is tasked with interviewing dangerous criminal Justice McCann (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Fried chicken shop burglar trapped in extractor fan for SEVEN HOURS

Where is Justice McCann now?

Justice McCann, now 23, was jailed in January 2020 at Luton Crown Court.

A judge sentenced him to 22 and a half years, with an extended five years on licence.

The previous October, Justive McCann pleaded guilty to five charges including attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Judge Mark Bishop said on sentencing: “Because of your repeated criminality and previous convictions I believe you are dangerous, which is why you have got such a lengthy sentence.

“It was by chance and by the skill of the doctors you didn’t kill the victim in this case.”

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “I am pleased that this dangerous and violent individual is now behind bars.

“I hope the sentence received by McCann shows others that there are consequences for anyone who uses a weapon to either harm or threaten another person.”

Will he ever be released?

McCann was jailed on January 14 2020, at Luton Crown Court, for 22-and-a-half-years, with an extended five years on licence.

His Honour Judge Mark Bishop told him he will not be eligible for parole until 2035.

Justice previously lived in Ravenhill Way, Luton.

Justice McCann’s mugshot (Credit: Bedfordshire Police)

24 Hours in Police Custody episode two: Justice McCann

The Guns and Gangs unit of Bedfordshire Police investigate when a man is shot at point-blank range by a stranger in what appears to be a completely unprovoked attack.

With the perpetrator on the loose, the cops launch an urgent operation to ascertain the man’s identity and apprehend him – before he strikes again.

A woman arrives at Luton police station to report being threatened by a man who matches the description.

24 Hours in Police Custody series 11, episode three

Episode three (Monday April 05 2021) of 24 Hours in Police Custody investigates the case of a missing man.

DCI Adam Gallop believes a man declared missing in 2015 has been murdered.

But, so far, he’s been unable to locate his body.

The more time passes, the less chance there is of new witnesses or forensic evidence turning up.

Police officers excavate the woods where the missing man is believed to have been shot.

24 Hours in Police Custody continues on Monday April 05 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.