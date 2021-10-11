24 Hours in Police Custody looks at one of its most horrifying cases to date – that of prolific paedophile Carson Grimes, but where is Carson Grimes now?

Viewers will witness his interrogation by police with regards to historic child sexual abuse.

It makes for distressing viewing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Carson Grimes’ crimes, how they caught him and where he is now.

Carson Grimes is challenged in police interviews (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Operation Ceroc?

Operation Ceroc was an investigation into historic sexual abuse of multiple children.

It remains the largest case of its type in the history of Bedfordshire Police.

At the centre of Operation Ceroc is vile paedophile Carson Grimes.

Paedophile Carson preyed on vulnerable young people for 20 years.

He groomed them, before sexually abusing them and raping them.

His victims nicknamed his house the House of Horrors – although it looked like a normal suburban home from outside.

Carson Grimes – how many victims?

Depraved Grimes, now 65, posed as a friend to vulnerable boys and girls so that he could abuse them.

He targeted children aged four to 15 between 1982 and 2002.

He abused at least 12 vulnerable children for a period of more than 20 years.

Police suspect he may have groomed up to 30 potential victims.

Carson lured victims to his house in Luton, Bedfordshire, and handed out free drugs and alcohol.

He spiked their drinks with sedatives, assaulted them, then threatened them with knives and guns to make sure they did not tell police.

The traumatised youngsters came from broken homes or were in care, and often ended up turning to crime.

Carson Grimes sexually abused one victim from the age of four until she was nine, when she eventually told her mother.

Carson Grimes at the custody desk in CCTV footage from 24 Hours in Police Custody (Credit: Channel 4)

How did they catch Carson Grimes?

In September 2017, a 30-year-old prisoner came forward to reveal he had been assaulted by Grimes in 2002.

He was just 14 at the time of the abuse.

Bedfordshire Police had previously investigated the case at the time, but it was thrown out of court at the first hearing due to lack of evidence.

Carson Grimes had been acquitted in a 2008 case.

Forensic evidence pointed to the assault but he claimed it was consensual.

Carson Grimes was arrested again in February 2018 thanks to the new testimony.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Foy later discovered that Carson Grimes had groomed up to 30 potential victims, inviting them to his home.

As there was no forensic evidence, Rachael’s best chance of success was ­tracking down the ­victims and persuading them to appear in court.

In the end, nine turned up.

Where is Carson Grimes now?

Carson Grimes was convicted of rape, indecent assault and indecency with children.

The judge described him in court as “a modern-day Fagin character”.

The jury at Luton Crown Court heard first-hand statements from nine victims and several witnesses about the attacks.

In July 2021, he was found guilty at Luton Crown Court of 36 attacks between 1982 and 2002.

A jury found Carson guilty of 11 counts of rape, and eight counts of buggery – an offence which was re-classified as rape in 1994.

Also, 11 counts of indecent assault, and six counts of indecency with a child.

Many of the victims, now adults, were in care or living with foster guardians at the time.

Carson denied all charges.

Prosecutor Rachael Rowley said: “Grimes’ depraved actions have ­traumatised his victims.

“I commend and thank them for their bravery in reliving difficult memories to help bring their attacker to justice.”

A judge will sentence Carson Grimes at a later date.

DC Rachael Foy and PC Gemma Bear put the allegations to Carson Grimes in a police interview (Credit: Channel 4)

24 Hours in Police Custody on Channel 4 – Carson Grimes

The first of a two-part episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody shows how police managed to arrest and prosecute Carson Grimes.

Carson preyed on young and vulnerable people in Luton.

The case – Operation Ceroc – became Bedfordshire Police’s largest ever operation into historic abuse.

The second part of the Channel 4 documentary will air on Monday October 18 2021 at 9pm.

24 Hours in Police Custody airs on Monday October 11 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

