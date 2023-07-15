22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has paid an emotional tribute to her late son, Alfie.

The 48-year-old star, who shares 22 children with her husband Noel Radford, took to Instagram to mark what would have been Alfie’s ninth birthday earlier this month.

Alfie was the couple’s 17th child and was stillborn on July 6 2014.

Sue Radford, who shares 22 children with her husband Noel Radford, paid tribute to their late son Alfie on what would have been his ninth birthday (Credit: YouTube)

22 Kids and Counting: Sue Radford pays tribute

Sharing a snap of her son’s grave on the Radford Family Instagram account, Sue said: “Happy heavenly birthday to Alfie.

“Nine years ago you entered this world silent but so perfect in every way. We miss you so much and often wonder who you would have been like and what you would have loved doing.”

The 22 Kids and Counting added: “You’ll always be our missing heartbeat Alfie. Our beautiful boy.”

Furthermore, the snap showcased Alfie’s love-heart shaped tombstone with three pots of flowers and teddy bears.

Sue and Noel Radford often share their lives with their 22 children on YouTube (Credit: YouTube)

Fans’ well wishes

Commenting under the post, many fans sent their condolences to Sue and the Radford family.

One person said: “Oh Sue, it’s so emotionally hard today. Sending love love love. Alfie will always be your favourite what if. And each day he is with you as his tiny footprints lay on your hands as tattoos.”

A second wrote: “No matter how many children you have. Each little one is so precious and irreplaceable. Thinking of you.”

“I was watching the episode last night where you visited his grave, and I looked at the date and today I lit a candle for Alfie, sending your family much love,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Happy heavenly birthday to the little angel. Hope Alfie’s flying real high today, tomorrow and forever. Sending all love and support.”

