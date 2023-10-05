23 Kids and Counting? Sue Radford sparks pregnancy rumours: ‘We can’t wait to take you along with us!’

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest Instagram Story posts… could even more Radfords be on the way?

The 22 Kids and Counting star, 48, teased on social media how she has an “epic” revelation to share.

Sue also revealed how she has already shocked hubby Noel with her ‘secret’ for him on their anniversary.

Could baby 23 be a possibility for Sue Radford and her husband Noel Radford? (Credit: The Radford Family YouTube)

However, it seems that unconfirmed disclosure may not involve nappy-changing and sleepless nights for a 23rd child between Sue and Noel.

As, following fan enquiries, it seems she has “definitely” ruled out her expecting again.

Sue loved this suitcase (Credit: Instagram)

22 Kids and Counting: Sue Radford ‘pregnancy’ speculation

The speculation began yesterday (Wednesday October 4) as Sue uploaded a Story about a suitcase she was tempted to purchase.

Sue explained she’d contacted Noel about buying the travel accessory. But he’d bluntly kiboshed the idea over text – and Sue added how she’d gone along with his thoughts when asked if she’d abided by them by fans.

What is Sue Radford teasing on Instagram? (Credit: Instagram)

“Lots of you asking if I bought it,” Sue wrote in a separate post.

I did surprise him with something pretty epic for our anniversary instead.

“No I didn’t, however I did surprise him with something pretty epic for our anniversary instead. So I’ll let him have the no on this one.”

Sue went on, chuckling: “What might that be? You might have to wait and see!”

Sue and Noel have been married for 30 years (Credit: Instagram)

‘I think he’d have a heart attack’

Fans reportedly responding to Channel 5 star Sue’s post apparently speculated she may be set to announce she is pregnant again.

But Sue replied: “No definitely not this!”

She added: “I think he’d have a heart attack – I think we both would! But you’ll get to see what I organised soon, we can’t wait to take you along with us.”

But what could the surprise be?

Sue has previously indicated she’s done with having any more kids. She told YouTube followers: “We’ve loved having our kids, don’t get me wrong. I don’t want that to come across as we’ve got bored of them, definitely not.”

She added: “I just feel like, for us, we’ve had our babies and children now. And we’re just going to sit back and watch them grow up, and the grandkids.”

