22 Kids and Counting fans do double take as Sue Redford shows off shock transformation

Star of 22 Kids and Counting Sue Radford has undergone a shock transformation and fans can’t stop talking about it.

The Channel 5 show she stars in documents Sue and her husband, Noel Radford, with their 22 children. Their oldest child is 33 while their youngest is three. Sue and Noel currently have seven grandchildren too.

The family are of serious interest to the public as their joint Instagram account boasts over half a million followers. They also participate in Vlogs on their YouTube account, which has over 360,000 subscribers.

Sue and Noel have 33 children and seven grandchildren (Credit: YouTube)

Sue’s major transformation

As seen in an Instagram post shared by hairdresser Carmen Edmondson, Sue has had a brand-new hairstyle.

In a before and after comparison, the upload showed off Sue’s new sleek look, which consisted of wavy extensions that fell past her shoulders. It seems she has opted for a light color. In the before snap, Sue’s locks were straight and a slightly darker shade.

“120 strands of nano beads added to give thickness and a little abit of length as she is growing it out of a Bob,” the hairdresser wrote in her caption.

Sharing the post to her story, Sue’s fans quickly noticed her new makeover and took to the comments section to praise her transformation.

‘THAT’S SUE????’

Fans can’t get enough of Sue’s hairstyle and want everyone to know how fabulous she looks.

“THAT’S SUE???? Wooow!” one user commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji. “Wow I love the colour. Looks so expensive and lush,” another person shared. “Ooh I love the color,” a third user remarked.

It appears that Sue loves her hair just as much as everyone else as she also commented on the post, writing, “Absolutely love it Carmen thank you so much.”

Sue loves her transformation just as much as the fans (Credit: YouTube)

