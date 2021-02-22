22 Kids and Counting: Do the Radfords want to have more children?

22 Kids and Counting… but do the Radfords want to have more children? Mum Sue and Noel Radford have revealed they have made a decision about more babies.

The parents and their brood feature in the Channel 5 documentary, which gets underway this week and charts their struggles through the lockdown.

Will the Morecambe-based family they have any more children? Sue and Noel said after baby 21 that they wouldn’t have any more, but they welcomed a 22nd child in 2020.

Will the Radfords have more children?

Sue and Noel have said that baby Heidie will definitely be their last.

The couple featured on This Morning via video link on Monday (February 22) for a chat about their new reality series.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby quizzed them on potential future baby plans. And they said they definitely wouldn’t have more.

“Heidie is the last,” said mum Sue.

“We’re quite happy with what we’ve got, we’re finished,” dad Noel insisted.

However, Phil joked and said that the parents said the exact same thing the last time they were on the programme.

They played a clip from the episode in December 2018, in which Sue said: “I’m saying no more, honestly, four under four is really hard work. There will be no more, will there?”

We’re quite happy with what we’ve got, we’re finished.

“No, no more,” Noel said.

Presenter Holly asked Sue what it was like for her to be pregnant while living under coronavirus restrictions.

She said on the programme: “It was very very different, the whole going into hospital and seeing the doctors and midwives with their masks on… and just not being able to have visitors and everything.”

Sue, who is 45 years old, has spent over 16 years of her life pregnant.

What is 22 Kids and Counting about?

The documentary series shows the family living in lockdown.

In the first episode, it explains that coronavirus restrictions hit their business and they had to ramp up selling online – which ended up paying dividends.

The couple also discuss the huge cost of providing for such a huge family.

Sue and Noel explain that their weekly shop costs between £250 and £400, as the kids get through 16 pints of milk a day and as many as three loaves of bread.

They also estimate that they’ve spent £90k on birthday presents since welcoming their eldest, Chris, in 1989.

Their grown-up children are Chris, 31, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 23, Daniel, 21, Luke, 20, as well as teenagers Millie, 19 and Katie, 18.

They have four other teenagers, James, 17, Ellie, 15, Aimee, 14 and Josh, 13.

Sue and Noel’s youngest are Max, 11, Tillie, 10, Oscar, 9, Casper, 8, Hallie, 5, Phoebe, 4, Archie, 3 and Bonnie, 2, and Heidie, 10 months.

In 2014, they had a stillborn child, named Alfie, who would be six.

