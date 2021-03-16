New Kevin MacDonald documentary 2020: The Story Of Us debuts on ITV tonight and promises to be a hard-hitting watch.

But who is Kevin MacDonald and why is he famous? We’ve got the full lowdown on the Scottish director.

Kevin’s documentary will be a hard-hitting watch (Credit: ITV)

What is Kevin MacDonald film 2020: The Story Of Us all about?

The documentary tells the story of coronavirus in Britain.

It uses testimonies from staff in hospitals as well as showing how patients dealt with the crisis.

The Story Of Us also promises to “paint a vivid portrait of the working lives of ICU staff…

“…and those they treated during a crisis proved to be both challenging, life-changing and often tragic for those caught in it.”

There’s no doubt that as the pandemic continues, this will be a difficult but necessary watch.

Kevin MacDonald has enjoyed a string of successes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Kevin MacDonald and why is he famous?

The 53-year-old Scottish director was born in Glasgow and started his directorial career by making a film about his grandfather in 1994.

The Life And Death Of A Screenwriter was renamed The Making Of An Englishman.

His follow-up was One Day In September, which told the story of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

His film won widespread global plaudits and won the 1999 Oscar for Best Documentary film.

Kevin’s next documentary was Touching The Void.

An extraordinary film, it told the real-life tale of two climbers’ attempt to climb the Siula Grande mountain in the Andes.

That also won awards, including a BAFTA.

The Last King Of Scotland also won an Oscar (Credit: YouTube)

Has Kevin won any other Oscars?

Kevin’s star continued to rise after he directed the 2006 film The Last King Of Scotland.

While Kevin didn’t win a directing Oscar, actor Forest Whitaker did win the award for Best Actor thanks to his portrayal of Ugandan dictator, Idi Amin.

Since then, Kevin has also directed State Of Play with Russell Crowe, The Eagle and two music documentaries – Whitney and Amy (about Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse respectively).

What is his next project?

His next project is The Mauritanian, which has already been released in the US.

It stars The Serpent’s Tahir Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster.

The film tells the story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who fights for freedom after being jailed in Guantanamo Bay.

Jodie won a Golden Globe last month for her performance.

Jodie Foster in The Mauritanian (Credit: YouTube)

Is Kevin married and does he have children?

Kevin married set designer Tatiana Lund in 1999.

Tatiana has worked on films such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Sliding Doors.

Together, Kevin and Tatiana have three children.

Speaking to Screen Daily, Kevin explained that the family can’t wait to get out of lockdown.

When asked what the family was going to do first he said: “Going out to a great restaurant and not having to cook for five people every night.

“I’ve booked us into a great Thai restaurant called Som Saa in Shoreditch for my other kid’s 16th birthday.”