12 Puppies And Us viewers were fuming last night over a dog on the BBC Two programme called Sage.

As Britain went into lockdown earlier this year, a record number of people around the country added to their family by buying a puppy.

12 Puppies And Us featured Staffie-cross Sage (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Sage on 12 Puppies and Us?

New BBC show 12 Puppies And Us, which started yesterday (November 11), featured Staffordshire bull terrier-cross Sage.

Sage was bought by a first-time puppy family with five kids.

Cheryl, who lives in south-east London with partner Reggie and their sons, said the family had always wanted a puppy.

Cheryl and her family bought the pup during lockdown (Credit: BBC)

She said on the programme: “When the lockdown started, me and the boys were talking, they’ve asked me for a puppy for the longest time, and I just thought, ‘It’s lockdown, let’s get one’.”

They got Sage and the kids loved him. However, Reggie had an aversion to dogs and wan’t keen on holding or touching Sage.

On Twitter, viewers were annoyed that the family seemed to be keeping Sage on a lead too much, despite him being in an enclosed space.

Others thought the family were too rough with Sage, while some called the decision to buy the pooch ‘irresponsible’, given Reggie’s feelings about pets.

Some viewers weren’t happy with Sage being kept on a lead indoors (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC Two viewers say about the puppy?

One said on Twitter: “Feel really sorry for poor little Sage #12PuppiesAndUs.”

Another wrote: “It’s just plain irresponsible of this woman to bring a puppy home when her husband is afraid of dogs and wants nothing to do with it. Poor Sage. #12puppiesandus.”

Why the hell are that family keeping Sage on a lead constantly?

A third put: “Watching the BBC2 show 12 Puppies And Us… cuteness overload, but why the hell are that family keeping Sage on a lead constantly?! #12puppiesandus.”

A fourth wrote: “#12puppiesandus why are you keeping Sage on a bloody lead all the time?! #bbc2 no wonder it bites and with kids pushing it down too. You can’t keep him tied up… and surely both of you should have wanted this little one? I know its hard work but they are babies.”

A fifth said, with a crying emoji: “I’m [bleeping] fuming at how much they’re just ragging Sage about #12puppiesandus.”

Someone else said: “And blaming a puppy for being nippy. It’s soo annoying. They will not have him past one.”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

