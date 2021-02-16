1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has come out as pansexual to boyfriend Jerry.

The TLC reality show chronicles the lives of 34-year-old Tammy and sister Amy, who together weigh over 1,000 pounds.

And now in a twist, Tammy – who weighs over 600lbs – has revealed to Jerry that she is pansexual.

Tammy came out to Jerry (Credit: TLC)

Tammy, who is near-bedridden, has been building up to telling him about the true nature of her sexuality.

In a touching scene, after support from Amy, Tammy plucked up the courage to tell Jerry.

Tammy said she realised she was pansexual after speaking to a friend (Credit: TLC)

What did Tammy say to Jerry?

Tammy started the potentially awkward conversation by telling Jerry she had something to tell him.

After Jerry said that she could tell him anything, Tammy said: “I am pansexual.”

Jerry looked confused and asked what that meant.

I would date anybody whether they’re transgender, straight, gay.

“It means love is love,” she replied.

“I would date anybody whether they’re transgender, straight, gay.’

Asked if she would date a transgender man, Tammy said: “Yeah. Or girl. It’s about how they make me feel, not how they look.”

Jerry accepted the news (Credit: TLC)

How did Jerry react to the news?

Tammy revealed that she reassessed her sexuality after talking to a pansexual friend.

On a clip released by TLC, she said: “I asked her what it meant.

“It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like ‘I guess I am too’ because I wouldn’t mind being with someone that’s transgender.”

Meanwhile, Jerry accepted his girlfriend’s revelation with good grace.

“It is what it is, Tammy. I still love you though,” he said.

1000-lb Sisters will be available to stream on Discovery+ from March 16

