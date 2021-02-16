Tammy Slaton and came out to Jerry on 1000-lb Sisters
TV

1000-lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton comes out as pansexual to boyfriend Jerry

Reality TV star plucks up the courage

By Paul Hirons

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has come out as pansexual to boyfriend Jerry.

The TLC reality show chronicles the lives of 34-year-old Tammy and sister Amy, who together weigh over 1,000 pounds.

And now in a twist, Tammy – who weighs over 600lbs – has revealed to Jerry that she is pansexual.

Tammy Slaton and came out to Jerry on 1000-lb Sisters
Tammy came out to Jerry (Credit: TLC)

Tammy, who is near-bedridden, has been building up to telling him about the true nature of her sexuality.

Read more: What is a pansexual? Corrie’s Kimberly Hart-Simpson wants to date Alesha Dixon after coming out

In a touching scene, after support from Amy, Tammy plucked up the courage to tell Jerry.

Tammy Slaton and came out to Jerry on 1000-lb Sisters
Tammy said she realised she was pansexual after speaking to a friend (Credit: TLC)

What did Tammy say to Jerry?

Tammy started the potentially awkward conversation by telling Jerry she had something to tell him.

After Jerry said that she could tell him anything, Tammy said: “I am pansexual.”

Jerry looked confused and asked what that meant.

I would date anybody whether they’re transgender, straight, gay.

“It means love is love,” she replied.

“I would date anybody whether they’re transgender, straight, gay.’

Asked if she would date a transgender man, Tammy said: “Yeah. Or girl. It’s about how they make me feel, not how they look.”

Tammy Slaton and came out to Jerry on 1000-lb Sisters
Jerry accepted the news (Credit: TLC)

How did Jerry react to the news?

Tammy revealed that she reassessed her sexuality after talking to a pansexual friend.

On a clip released by TLC, she said: “I asked her what it meant.

“It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like ‘I guess I am too’ because I wouldn’t mind being with someone that’s transgender.”

Read more: New weight loss injection that could help you lose 20% of your body weight hailed a ‘game changer’

Meanwhile, Jerry accepted his girlfriend’s revelation with good grace.

“It is what it is, Tammy. I still love you though,” he said.

1000-lb Sisters will be available to stream on Discovery+ from March 16

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

ITV Tenable
Tenable on ITV: Viewers share supportive messages for host Warwick Davis as game show returns for new series
Caroline Flack in new Channel 4 documentary
Caroline Flack documentary: Olly Murs breaks down in first look trailer
Kate Garraway news
Kate Garraway news: GMB host clashes with guest over vaccination passports
ITV Tenable
Tenable on ITV: Viewers share supportive messages for host Warwick Davis as game show returns for new series
Bradley Walsh The Chase
The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned and viewers beg for ‘beauty secrets’ as contestant Christine reveals real age
DIY SOS Barnstaple
DIY SOS: Barnstaple mum in tears as she reveals daughters need 70 hours of treatment a week for Nephrotic syndrome