Was Libby Squire ever found? Who discovered her body?

Pawel Relowicz stalked and killed Libby Squire in 2019 – but was her body ever found?

The investigation into her disappearance was one of the biggest missing person cases ever undertaken by Humberside Police.

The Sky Crime documentary, Libby Are You Home Yet? follows the heartbreaking disappearance of the 21 year old.

Her friends, family and the police force talk about their own horrifying experiences of the crime.

The final episode reveals who discovered her body and where…

Libby Squire’s body was found in the Hull Estuary (Credit: Sky Crime)

Was Libby Squire ever found?

Hull University student Libby Squire disappeared on January 31 2019 after an evening out at a nightclub in Hull.

Tragically, police later discovered that Libby had been raped and murdered by father-of-two Pawel Relowicz.

A search party eventually found Libby Squire’s body in the Humber Estuary near Grimsby in Hull.

This brought to an end almost two months of anguish and uncertainty for Libby’s friends and family.

It also marked an end to the huge search which followed the 21-year-old’s disappearance.

Where did Pawel Pawel Relowicz dump her body?

A fisherman discovered Libby Squire’s body in the water in the Humber Estuary near Grimsby in Hull.

One dock worker who witnessed the events told the Grimsby Telegraph: “It was shocking; tragic.

“There were a lot of people there, including ambulance, private ambulance, coastguard and Humberside Police.

“There were also scenes of crime investigators.

“It is tragic for any family.”

Ruth Campion, the Senior Police Search Advisor for Libby’s case, shared her feelings about finally finding Libby.

In the documentary, she says: “I took a phone call, saying that they believed they found Libby’s body.

“I went out to Grimsby where I met the SIO, family liaisons, and some of the investigation team.

“And it was Libby.

“Very sombre, with an undertone of relief running through.”

She reveals that the chances of a boat being there when the body surfaced “were probably one in a trillion” due to the width of the Humber at that point.

Libby’s mother, Lisa Squire, also revealed how she was devastated by the news of her daughter’s death.

Speaking in Libby Are You Home Yet?, she said: “I just crumbled.

“I could barely breathe. It completely floored me because it was reality then.”

A fisherman found Libby Squire while he was out with his three friends (Credit: Sky Crime)

Who found Libby Squire’s body?

Libby Squire was recovered after a sharp-eyed fisherman spotted her body in the water.

Paul Secker was on a boat passing Grimsby during a fishing trip with three friends.

After spotting Libby’s body, Paul raised the alarm and a number of vessels nearby began to search the area.

The search only lasted a few minutes as lifeboats, from Cleethorpes seafront, recovered the body of the missing Hull student.

Fisherman Paul Secker told the court: “After a few hours I could see an object floating towards the boat and could see it was a human body, face up.

“I could see a face and black clothing.”

He added: “I watched as it continued floating past my boat towards Grimsby.

“I immediately contacted the vessel traffic system and informed them.

“They asked me to keep an eye on it.”

Episode 3 of Libby Are You Home Yet? will air on Thursday November 10 2022 on Sky Crime.

