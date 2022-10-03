The Walk-In: What happened to MP Jo Cox in real life? Who killed her and where are they now?

The Walk-In on ITV1 follows reformed Neo-Nazi Matthew Collins as he tries to prevent the murder of another MP, following the tragic death of Jo Cox.

The first episode in the series (Monday October o3 2022), sees Matthew and the team at Hope Not Hate worry as Far Right extremism spreads throughout the country.

At the end of the first episode of The Walk-In, we witness the horrific murder of MP Jo Cox.

So really what happened to Jo Cox in real life? Who killed her and where are they now?

Here’s what you need to know…

The first episode of The Walk-In follows the murder of MP Jo Cox (Credit: YouTube/BBC News)

What happened to MP Jo Cox?

The opening to The Walk-In on ITV reads: “This is a true story, what follows is a dramatisation based on extensive research, interviews and published accounts.”

So, what really happened to Jo Cox and what has been dramatised for the show?

Jo Cox was the Labour MP for Batley and Spen.

Tragically, a deranged killer took her life on June 16 2016 in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Her killer shot and stabbed her several times while Jo was walking to a constituency meeting.

Eyewitnesses heard the perpetrator repeatedly shout: “Keep Britain independent.”

The killer also stabbed Bernard Carter-Kenny, who was trying to defend MP Jo Cox.

Luckily Bernard survived the attack.

Her attacker stabbed Jo Cox 15 times and shot her twice.

Husband Brendan Cox survived Jo, along with their two sons, who were just three and five years old at the time of her death.

Jo Cox was the first MP to be killed since the murder of Conservative MP Ian Gow, who was killed by the IRA in 1990.

Brendan Cox, the husband of Jo Cox, told the BBC he wanted to “make sure something good comes out of something horrific”.

He set up the Jo Cox Foundation in her honour.

They aim to bring communities together and stop extreme forms of hate.

Thomas Mair murdered MP Jo Cox (Credit: Youtube/BBC News)

Who murdered Jo Cox?

A local man, Thomas Mair, killed MP Jo Cox.

Police arrested him for the attack on the day of Jo Cox’s murder.

Thomas Mair, 53 at the time, was arrested shortly after the attack in Birstall, a market-town in West Yorkshire where he had lived for most of his life.

When Thomas Mair appeared in court, he told the court: “Death to traitors, freedom for Britain.”

Far-right and Nazi propaganda was found throughout Thomas Mair’s home.

Where is Jo Cox’s killer Thomas Mair now?

In the trial, Thomas Mair did not plead guilty or not guilty.

Instead, he remained silent during his sentencing.

The judge concluded that Mair wanted to advance white supremacism and exclusive nationalism most associated with Nazism and its modern forms.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a whole life order.

Read more: The Walk-In on ITV1 with Stephen Graham: start date, cast and plot of true-life drama

The Walk-In on ITV: Was the attack in Tesco real?

The Walk-In began with a young man walking into a supermarket on January 14 2015, in Mold, North Wales.

He stabbed an Asian customer and repeatedly shouted the words “white power”.

The attack did happen in real life.

Neo-Nazi Zack Davies attacked Dr Sarandev Bhambra in a Tesco store with a machete in 2015.

An ex-soldier, Peter Fuller, rescued the victim in real life.

Zack Davies later revealed he was motivated by the murder of British Soldier Lee Rigby.

A judge gave him a life sentence for the attack after several Nazi banners, swastikas and Combat 18 imagery was found in his home.

The attack left Dr Bhambra, a 25-year-old dentist from Leeds, with two deep cuts to his scalp and another to his back, which went down to the muscle.

Ex-soldier Peter Fuller received a nomination for a Pride of Britain award for his actions.

The Walk-In airs on Mondays from October 03 at 9pm on ITV1. It will also be available as a boxset on the ITV Hub after the first episode airs.

Will you be watching The Walk-In on ITV1? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.