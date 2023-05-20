Rose West lawyer implores jailed serial killer to confess to murders now to ‘find redemption’

The former lawyer for Rose West has implored her to confess to murders now in order to ‘find redemption’.

West, now 69, was jailed for life in November 1995 after she was found guilty of 10 charges of murder. Her depraved husband Fred West escaped justice by taking his own life while in prison ahead of trial.

Speaking to the Mirror, solicitor Leo Goatley has urged West to finally admit her crimes. Despite being behind bars for nearly three decades, West still pleads total innocence.

Horrifying murders were committed in Cromwell Street, Gloucester (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Rose West urged to confess now

Mr Goatley represented West after the serial killer and her husband were first arrested in 1994 at their home in Gloucester. 25 Cromwell Street was where the Wests raped and killed many of their victims.

Mr Goatley, who represented West for 12 years, says she is overweight and reclusive at West Yorkshire’s HM Prison New Hall

He hopes a confession may give the families of victims closure. And in particular, Mr Goatley wants her to reveal what she knows about the disappearance of Mary Bastholm in 1968.

Rose West’s former solicitor represented her for 12 years (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

Were there more victims?

He told the newspaper: “There is an awful lot Rose knows that she hasn’t revealed. There isn’t much that Fred did that she wasn’t aware of. If her inner journey has really gone anywhere since she has been in prison there are things she should say that would help the families of her victims.”

Mr Goatley added: “This blanket pleading of total ignorance of everything that happened is just daft at this point. Also she could very simply clear up if there are other victims we don’t even know about.”

Mr Goatley also suggested West has become solitary in prison. It is reported he used to visit her regularly but has lost touch in recent years.

He explained: “I think she has closed herself off from the world now. I don’t think any of her family or kids are in contact with her.”

Additionally, Mr Goatley indicated West should unburden herself of the atrocities she has been convicted of.

He went on: “The way I feel is whatever process she has gone through in prison, while trying to project this image of a mellowed old lady, means if she really has become like that she would want to find some kind of redemption.”

