Libby Squire’s murderer: Cruel reason Pawel Relowicz has refused to meet Libby’s mum Lisa

Libby Squire’s murderer, Pawel Relowicz, has refused to meet with his victim’s mother, Lisa Squire – but why?

The sex offender was convicted of the rape and murder of Libby Squire in February last year, but he has always denied his guilt.

Libby’s mother, Lisa, has begged to meet with Pawel face-to-face to find answers to her daughter’s death.

But, although Pawel originally agreed to meet with her, he has recently decided to withdraw from the meeting.

And here’s the cruel reason why…

Why does Lisa Squire want to meet daughter’s killer Pawel Relowicz?

Lisa Squire was determined to meet Pawel Relowicz, the man who murdered her daughter Libby Squire.

The father-of-two was a serial sex offender who was convicted for the rape and murder of Libby Squire.

He was also found guilty of a string of other horrifying convictions, including voyeurism and stealing sex toys.

The murderer was finally sentenced to prison following a trial in February last year (2021).

Understandably, Lisa Squire wants answers to her daughter’s death in order to put her mind at ease.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Libby’s grief-stricken mother explained that she wanted to meet with Pawel in order to understand what happened to Libby in her final moments.

She said: “The questions I have are simple ones: ‘What happened to Libby? Was she scared? Did she ask for me?’

“I’m not interested in hearing he is sorry, or that he has a problem, or that it was a lapse of judgement.

“I want to know how Libby died.

“It will be hard, but not harder than living without her. The worst has happened. There is nothing he can say or do that will be worse.”

Why does Pawel Relowicz refuse to meet Libby’s mother Lisa Squire

Pawel eventually agreed to meet with Lisa Squire and said he would see her as part of a restorative justice scheme.

Then he changed his terms, saying he would meet her but would NOT talk about the night Libby died.

He also demanded to see Lisa’s questions before the meeting.

Sadly, the convicted sex offender recently took a U-turn on his decision and “withdrew his consent” for the meeting.

Earlier today (Friday November 11 2022), Lisa revealed that Pawel Relowicz has changed his mind about meeting her, leaving the mother of the dead Hull student “tearful” and “very upset”.

Lisa told BBC News: “I was really tearful, and it knocked me.

“I was very, very upset and I was really surprised by my reaction because I didn’t think I would be like that.”

Is Pawel launching an appeal?

Lisa explained the excuse for Pawel’s withdrawal.

She said: “He says he’s appealing his case and, if he’s appealing a case, then you can’t speak legally.

“You can’t speak to him, which makes sense, but we don’t have any evidence that he’s appealing the case at the moment, so he’ll have his reasons.”

Pawel refused to meet with Lisa after deciding to appeal.

This means that the pair, legally, can’t meet with each other or talk to each other.

But Lisa added that she will NOT give up and she will keep trying to meet her daughter’s killer.

Libby’s mother Lisa Squire explained: “I’ve asked if we can look at it again in June 2023 so, hopefully, we’ll have some answers then.

“But if he came back earlier and said ‘yes I’m ready now’ then of course, I’d go with it. But the chances of that are quite slim.”

