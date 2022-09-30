Moors Murders: Police ‘find skull’ and step up search for body of victim Keith Bennett

Police are reportedly digging for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett after a skull was found decades after he was killed.

Bennett was tragically murdered by serial killers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in 1964, when he was just 12-years-old.

However, 58 years after he was killed, police are digging an area of land after suspected human remains were reportedly discovered.

Keith Bennett’s body has never been found since his murder in 1964 (Credit: Photo by Andrew Mccaren/LNP/Shutterstock)

Moors Murders: Keith Bennett latest

According to the Daily Mail, a skull has been found on Saddleworth Moor and is believed to belong to a child aged around 12.

Experts reportedly believe the skull has a child’s upper jaw with a full set of teeth.

Meanwhile, forensic anthropologists from Greater Manchester Police are reportedly also focusing on a piece of material believed to be clothing that was buried alongside the skull.

According to the publication, the forensic anthropologists are also examining potential samples of body tissue found in the area.

Ian Brady killed five children with his lover Myra Hindley (Credit: Photo by ANL/Collect/Shutterstock)

They reportedly hope to extract DNA which could crack the murder case.

Bennett is the only victim of the murder case to never have been found.

In 1964, Bennett, who was the pair’s third victim, was on his way to his grandmother’s home when Hindley lured him into her van.

She drove him to a lay-by on the Moor and kept watch while Brady killed him.

Brady sexually assaulted Bennett before strangling him with a piece of string.

The pair are two of the UK’s most notorious criminals (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

He was buried with a spade Brady had hidden nearby.

Bennett’s body has never been found as Brady never told where he buried the young boy.

When did Brady and Hindley carry out their crimes?

Brady and Hindley carried out their evil crimes between July 1963 and October 1965 in Manchester.

They were sentenced to life in prison for the murders of John Kilbride, 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17.

However, years later, they confessed to killing more innocent children.

They were 16-year-old Pauline Reade and 12-year-old Bennett.

Bennett’s mother Winnie Johnson pleaded with Brady to reveal where her son was buried.

However, she heartbreakingly died in 2012 not knowing where her son’s body was.

When did Myra Hindley and Ian Brady die?

Brady died in 2017, aged 79, at Ashworth Hospital, a secure psychiatric unit.

He had tried to take his own life by going on hunger strike before he died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Hindley, meanwhile, died aged 60 from a heart attack in 2002. Her death came after spending 36 years in prison.

She had been branded “the most evil woman in Britain” following the horrific crimes.

