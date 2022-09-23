Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story receives backlash from Netflix viewers

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story retells the grisly tale of the serial killer, and understandably complaints have come flooding in.

The Netflix series tells the dark and twisted story of America’s most notorious serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer, and the horrific ways he murdered his victims.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that viewers have criticised the show for ‘romanticising’ the criminal.

Fans are also begging for this dramatisation to be the last series to be made about Jeffrey Dahmer‘s life.

Evan Peters plays the serial killer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Credit: Netflix)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story receives complaints

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has received numerous complaints for ‘romanticising’ the serial killer.

The new series on Netflix tells the chilling story of the infamous serial killer.

And some viewers have raised concerns that the show is romanticising the serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys.

In the series, Jeffrey Dahmer is played by Hollywood star Evan Peters and the actor has attracted a devoted following over the years.

The actor, 35, is best known for his various roles in American Horror Story, and for playing Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise.

Netflix viewers have expressed concerns over the casting of Evan Peters, believing it glamourises the Milwaukee Monster’s crimes.

Remember the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “#DahmerNetflix is out, let’s not romanticise Jeffrey Dahmer just because he is played by Evan Peters. Remember the victims.”

Another added: “It’s okay to praise Evan Peters for his performance, he is a brilliant actor. But do not romanticise him in the role as Jeffrey Dahmer #DahmerNetflix.”

Someone else also tweeted: “I see #DahmerNetflix is out and I just want to say that Evan Peters is an attractive man. But can we PLEASE not forget that he is portraying a real life serial killer.

“Please let’s not romanticise or glamourise Jeffrey Dahmer. Remember his victims.”

Some viewers have also expressed their concern over the series profiting from Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims.

One viewer tweeted: “My question is @netflix who’s getting paid for #DahmerNetflix?

“Are any of the victim’s families getting royalty checks? Are they getting any benefits from seeing their family member’s murderer being repeatedly romanticised for TV?”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is an dramatisation of Jeffrey Dahmer’s life (Credit: Netflix)

Viewers call for the Netflix series to be the last adaptation of Jeffrey’s life

Viewers have also called for the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to be the last fictional adaptation of the serial killer’s life.

We’ve seen many different adaptations of the serial killer from Dahmer in 2002, to the film My Friend Dahmer in 2017 starring Ross Lynch.

And viewers have now complained that they’ve had enough.

Many took to Twitter to protest against making any more films or series about the Milwaukee Monster, claiming that he doesn’t need any more attention.

One viewer wrote: “Let this be the LAST #DahmerNetflix #JeffreyDahmer movie! He needs to be forgotten, he doesn’t deserve to be remembered. Hollywood needs to stop treating him like a celebrity.”

Someone else tweeted: “I hope after this they don’t do anything else for Jeffrey Dahmer #DahmerNetflix.”

Another viewer added: “Now that we’ve covered all the major serial killers and exploited the pain of the victims for monetary gain… Maybe we can now let the killers continue to rot in hell and move on without giving them more attention? #DahmerNetflix.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Have you watched Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix? Do you agree with the complaints? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.