The disappearance of Madeleine McCann turned her family’s world upside down – but where are her siblings and parents now?

Tomorrow (May 3) marks 15 years since the tot disappeared.

She was just three years old when she went missing from an apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

Madeleine McCann’s siblings are aspiring athletes (Credit: BBC)

Where are Madeleine McCann’s siblings now?

Twins Sean and Amelie were only two years old when their sister Madeleine disappeared in Portugal in 2007.

The pair were sleeping when their sister went missing.

Now 17, they live with their parents at their home in the town of Loughborough in Leicestershire.

The twins have stayed out of the spotlight since their sister disappeared for their own privacy and safety.

They have their own friends and they keep busy and they’re really sporty.

However, their mum Kate has revealed that they are both aspiring athletes.

Speaking in the past to promote her charity Missing People, Kate said: “They have their own friends and they keep busy and they’re really sporty but their only wish is for their big sister to come home.

“We miss our complete family of five.”

Madeleine McCann’s parents are still together (Credit: YouTube)

Are the parents of Madeleine McCann still together?

Yes, Madeleine McCann’s parents Kate and Gerry are still together.

Kate and Gerry are both physicians who met while working as junior doctors the Western Infirmary in Glasgow.

Over the years, the pair have faced a lot of backlash for their actions but they have never given up on their search to find their daughter.

While they never actually split up, Kate has spoken up about how close their relationship came to breaking point.

In her book, Madeleine, Kate explains: “Tortured as I was by these images, it’s not surprising that even the thought of sex repulsed me.

“I worried about Gerry and me. I worried that if I didn’t get our sex life on track, our whole relationship would break down.”

However, she also recalled how supportive her husband was throughout it all.

She said: “He would put his arm around me, reassuring me and telling me that he loved me.”

