Madeleine McCann breakthrough hope as German prosecutor ‘finds new evidence’

In a Madeleine McCann breakthrough, a German prosecutor who is leading the investigation hinted ‘new evidence’ has been found.

The revelation came exactly 15 years to the day that the tot vanished.

Madeleine McCann breakthrough

Yesterday (May 3) marked the 15th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance.

A stunning revelation also came to light – that “new evidence” has reportedly been found linking Madeleine’s disappearance to Christian Brueckner.

Brueckner became named as a prime suspect by German police in the investigation in 2020.

Now there is reportedly some evidence that may link him to Maddie’s disappearance.

During yesterday’s TV interview, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters reiterated that he believes that Madeleine was killed by Brueckner.

Madeleine McCann ‘evidence’

The interview on Portuguese TV was to mark the anniversary of Maddie’s disappearance.

During the interview, he said: “The investigation is still going on and we have found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidence but evidence.”

He then said he is “sure” that Brueckner killed Madeleine.

“We are sure that he killed Madeleine McCann. I can’t give you any more details for the moment,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the “evidence” found could be fibres from Madeleine’s pyjamas, found in Brueckner’s van.

However, Wolters insisted that the evidence isn’t forensic.

Gerry and Kate McCann

Wolters was asked whether it was true that German investigators had found something belonging to Madeleine in a van.

“I’m not going to comment on the details of the investigation,” he said. “But you can’t deny it?” the interviewer asked.

“I don’t want to deny it,” he then said.

The latest updates in the case place Kate and Gerry McCann in a terrible “dilemma”, according to Charlie Hedges.

The former police officer said that as long as Madeleine is missing, her parents will hope that she will return to them alive.

“There’s a dilemma [in] that they don’t want him [Brueckner] to have done it because that then cancels out the chances of finding her – they know, finally, that she’s dead,” he said.

