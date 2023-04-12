The Kidnap and Murder of Lynda Spence: What happened and was her body ever found?

A new Channel 5 documentary, The Kidnap and Murder of Lynda Spence, airs tonight (April 12), but what happened to her and was her body ever found?

Lynda Spence was 27 when she went missing in 2011 in Glasgow, where she worked as a financial advisor.

Two men, Colin Coats and Philip Wade, were jailed for her kidnap, torture and murder in 2013. But where are they now?

Lynda Spence went missing from Glasgow in 2011 (Credit: Channel 5)

The Kidnap and Murder of Lynda Spence: What happened?

Financial advisor Lynda Spence was described by her parents as “a loving, caring girl” before she was kidnapped in April 2011.

Lynda was declared bankrupt in December 2008 with debts of £39,716.75. Those debts were written off a year later, and she set up her own mortgage and lettings company, Fraser Properties, in Glasgow.

But by 2011, Lynda was being investigated by the Strathclyde Police for fraud. During the trial for her murder, the court heard that Lynda had taken deposits totalling £175,000 from members of Glasgow’s Chinese community for properties in development in the Maryhill area of the city. Instead of using the money to secure the flats, it was alleged she spent the money herself. She also owed £180,000 to John Glen. The property developer reportedly sent her abusive text messages threatening to cut off her fingers and chop off her head.

Meeting Colin Coats

It was getting involved with handling the finances of Colin Coats, 42, that would sadly cost Lynda her life. Colin Coats was a violent criminal. He had previously been convicted of an air rage attack where he assaulted a member of cabin crew. Coats invested £85,000 with Lynda, which he claimed was all of his money. Lynda initially promised a return of £100,000, but she couldn’t return the investment. She gave Colin Coats the promise of millions from a land and property deal near Stansted Airport in Essex.

Coats believed he was sending threatening messages to Lynda’s contact named “Uncle Ben”. In reality, Lynda was the one receiving the messages. When Lynda became desperate and worried about Coat’s threats, she persuaded a Glasgow printer to produce fake Danish government bonds which were supposedly worth £6.6m.

After her disapperance, 21 mobile phones were found in her home. Lynda also had multiple aliases, which it was claimed she would use with clients.

What happened to her?

Once Colin Coats realised he would not get an investment from Lynda, he began his plot for revenge. His accomplice, Philip Wade, 42, was a cocaine dealer who had been previously been convicted of drink driving.

On April 14 2011, Lynda was lured from her home in Glasgow to Coats’ home in the Ruchill area of the city. There, she was abducted by Coats and Wade who drove her to a quiet residential street in the Ayrshire village of West Kilbride. Two other men met them there, David Parker and Paul Smith. Lynda was subject to merciless torture in the dingy attic of Flat 4, 114 Meadowfood Road, where she was taped to a leather computer chair.

On June 2, seven weeks after Lynda’s disapperance, Lynda’s phone was found in a rubbish bin in Ayrshire. Data from the phone revealed her last moments on the day she went missing. The data revealed that she went to Colin Coats’ house. Parker and Smith were later questioned by police, where they admitted that Coats and Wade had forced them to assist in Lynda’s abduction.

Lynda Spence was tortured with hacksaw blades

Lynda was ruthlessly tortured by Coats, usually while Wade watched. The court heard how Wade brought a “torture kit” to the flat in Ayrshire, which contained garden loppers, bandages, surgical tape and a bucket.

The tip of Lynda’s pinky finger was cut off, and one of her toes was crushed by the loppers. Her hands were burned with a hot steam iron and her kneecaps were brutally wrecked with a golf club. Parker, 38, who owned the property where Lynda was tortured, told police: “I know she was injured, but I didn’t know in what way. I didn’t want to know. She was in a frightened state. When they put the hacksaw blades through my door I realised it was high-duty serious.”

If you have any heart at all, any conscience, just tell me where she is and give me her back.

Smith said he and Parker were also offered money to “babysit” Lynda. He told detectives that he and Parker gave her cups of tea and soup but did not allow her out of the chair, even to go to the toilet. Coats and Wade reportedly beat up Linda while questioning her about her bank accounts and finances.

Coats eventually extracted enough information to realise that Lynda had been handing over some of his money to Mr Glen, the property developer she had scammed. On April 20, Coats paid Mr Glen a visit and showed him a plastic bag containing Lynda’s thumb. It had the desired effect and Mr Glen paid Coats money. On April 27, Coats and Wade told Parker and Smith that they could leave the flat.

It is believed that Lynda was killed on April 28.

Colin Coats and Philip Wade were jailed for life for the murder of Lynda (Credit: Channel 5)

Where are her killers Colin Coats and Philip Wade now?

During the trial in 2013, David Parker and Paul Smith made a deal with the prosecution and became key witnesses in the trial.

Parker and Smith received 11 years each for assaulting Lynda and holding her captive. Forensic evidence placed Coats in the flat, and Lynda’s blood was found in the bathroom. Wade also provided testimony for the defence, where he claimed that Lynda stayed with them by her own choice as she was hiding from other people she had scammed. The key evidence from Parker and Smith meant that Coats and Wades were convicted of murder. The men were jailed for life for kidnapping, torturing and murdering Lynda.

Coats was told he must serve a minimum of 33 years in jail. Wade was given a minimum term of 30 years. The judge told both men they had been convicted of “a truly monstrous and barbaric crime” and described Wade as a “violent dangerous man with no respect for human life or respect for civilised society”.

In 2019 and in 2021, Coats reportedly had his life sentence extended for possession of a weapon and a mobile phone in prison. It was also reported that Wade had “recruited prisoners” to carry out revenge bids on trial witnesses from prison.

The area of Dunoon, Argyle was searched for Lynda’s body (Credit: Channel 5)

Was the body of Lynda Spence ever found?

Coats reportedly boasted to a cellmate in prison that he smothered Lynda, cut off her head and burnt her remains in a furnace.

Before the trial, back on April 29 2011, Coats and Wade drove to Tighnabruaich, Argyll in Lynda’s hired Vauxhall Astra. There, they asked Wade’s friend Lee Winyard if they could use his boat, but he refused. The car, nor Lynda’s body, has never been found.

In March 2022, police searched a remote area in Argyll for Lynda’s remains. The Scottish Sun reported that it was Colin Coats who pointed police toward the body of Lynda Spence after describing two unusual boulders. But after extensive searching, police called off the search in October 2022.

Lynda’s parents Jim and Patricia have tirelessly called for Lynda Spence’s body to be returned. In 2014, Patrica was diagnosed with cancer. She made a plea in the Daily Record to Coats and Wade to reveal the location of the body before she dies.

She told the killers: “If you have any heart at all, any conscience, just tell me where she is and give me her back. I’m asking you and I’m pleading with you. Give me Lynda back before anything happens to me.”

The Kidnap and Murder of Lynda Spence airs on Wednesday, April 12 at 9pm on Channel 5.

