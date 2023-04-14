Daughter of lottery rapist’s victim demands he ‘give £7.2m jackpot to charity’ after he’s granted access

Lottery winner and rapist Iorworth Hoare has reportedly been granted access to his £7.2m jackpot after a seven-year legal battle.

Now, the daughter of one of his victims has demanded that he give his jackpot to charity.

Hoare won the lottery in 2004 (Credit: Shuttershock)

Who is lottery winner and rapist Iorworth Hoare?

In 1988, Hoare attempted to rape Shirley Woodman while she was on a walk through Roundhay Park in Leeds. He received a life sentence in 1989 for attacking Shirley.

However, in 2004, while on weekend leave from Leyhill open prison, Gloucestershire, he bought a lottery ticket.

The ticket ended up winning, meaning Hoare won £7.2 million. However, he was prevented from having unlimited access to the money under the conditions of his release on licence.

He was allowed a monthly allowance of £8,666 after leaving prison in 2005. The rest of the the prize money could only be accessed with the consent of the fund trustees – a Home Office official, his lawyer and his accountant.

Shirley Woodman was attacked by Hoare (Credit: Shuttershock)

Iorworth Hoare gains access to lottery winnings

In 2008, Hoare began a legal battle to gain full access to his winnings – which he has now won.”There was nothing legally which could be done to stop him in the end,” a Home Office source has reportedly told the Mirror.

However, the daughter of Shirley has demanded that Hoare give his winnings to charity. Twenty years after her attack, Shirley won her fight to change the law so that she could claim compensation from Hoare. He eventually had to pay £50,000 in damages and almost £800,000 in legal costs to Shirley.

However, Shirley donated all of the money to charity. Now, her daughter, Shelley Wolfson, believes Hoare should do the same.

Shelley has hit out at Hoare (Credit: Shuttershock)

Hoare ‘should give all the money away to charity’

Shirley shared her opinion with the Mirror upon learning that Hoare had gained full access to his winnings.

“She gave all the money away to charity and it’s what he should be doing with his money. He can do good with that money, like my mum did. She was wonderful,” she said.

However, Shirley passed away last year aged 92. However, she left behind an incredible legacy for other victims of sexual assault. She won an MBE in 2012 thanks to her work.

“She just handled it with such dignity and very few people knew what she’d been through until the MBE. I applied for that in 2008. I felt she could go to her grave knowing she did all she could,” she then continued.

“My mum was absolutely fantastic,” Shelley then said.

