Latest in Madeleine McCann case as German prosecutor hits back at ‘alibi’ reports

There has been yet another new development in the Madeleine McCann disappearance case.

Police have now criticised reports that an alibi has been supplied by Christian Brueckner.

After officially naming him last week, authorities reportedly questioned the German inmate in prison.

The suspect, 45, was alleged to have given an alibi to the police for his whereabouts during Madeleine’s disappearance.

Madeleine McCann disappearance latest

However, the lead prosecutor in the case has now hit back at those reports.

“We are not aware of any alibi at all,” German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told The Sun.

“He has not given any information so far — not even via his defence attorney.”

Portuguese authorities named Christian B as a suspect last week.

Kate and Gerry McCann said in a statement that they “welcomed” the development.

“It is important to note the ‘arguido’ has not yet been charged with any specific crime related to Madeleine’s disappearance,” they added.

Christian Brueckner was first identified as a potential suspect by German prosecutors in 2020.

According to reports, police believe that the convicted sex offender may have murdered Madeleine.

The Met Police are still treating the case as a missing person inquiry.

New Madeleine documentary

Elsewhere, new documentary Madeleine McCann: Prime Suspect, is due to air in America on May 3.

It will mark the 15th anniversary of her disappearance.

The series will feature British investigator Mark Williams-Thomas.

Williams-Thomas has said the documentary brings some “pretty explosive” evidence to light.

“My inquiries have unearthed evidence which is pretty explosive,” he said.

“I’m not saying whether I believe what he told me. That’s for viewers to judge.”

Elsewhere, police recently carried out tests on a vehicle related to the case.

