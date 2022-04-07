Child killer Jon Venables has made a fresh bid to be released from prison – with James Bulger‘s dad Ralph stepping in to try and stop his release.

Venables and Robert Thompson were just 10 years old when they killed James, who was two, in 1993.

They were sent to young offenders institutes, before being released in 2001 at the age of 18 with new identities.

Venables was then subsequently jailed for 40 months in 2017 for possessing child images.

He was denied parole two years ago but now Jon Venables has launched a fresh bid for freedom.

Ralph Bulger has now said he wants to attend the hearing of Jon Venables to block his release (Credit: ITV)

Jon Venables now: Child killer makes bid for freedom

Child killer Jon Venables is now making a fresh bid for freedom.

He is hoping to win parole before new laws allow Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to block his release.

The laws – which will put public safety above the rights of killers and child abusers – could take till next year to come into effect.

Venables could be set for a full hearing – and potential release – as early as September this year.

As a result, officials last week contacted James’ devastated family to ask them for new victim statements, revealing the lasting effect the murder of the tot has had on them.

James Bulger’s dad steps in

Ralph Bulger told The Sun that he is intent on attending the parole hearing to tell Venables why his parole should be denies.

He said: “If the Justice Secretary is serious on reform then he must allow me to be present at Venables’ parole hearing, just as I was at his Old Bailey hearing.

“I want Venables to hear why I believe he should have his parole denied.

“For too long, victims and families have been ignored while authorities put the so-called rights of dangerous criminals first.”

James’s mum Denise Fergus spoke out in a Channel 5 documentary about her son last year.

Viewers rallied round and sent their support as Denise revealed the true extent her son’s murder has had on her life.

James Bulger was murdered when he was two years old (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened to James Bulger?

James was two years old when he was murdered by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson.

He was abducted from a shopping centre, tortured and murdered.

Venables and Thompson were just 10 years old at the time.

