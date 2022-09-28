What were John Wayne Gacy’s last words? The serial killer features in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

If you’ve watched Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer series, you’ll know that another infamous serial killer appears on the show – but what were John Wayne Gacy’s last words before being executed?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is Netflix’s newest and most talked about true crime series about the heartbreaking victims of the Milwaukee Monster.

And, viewers will know that the infamous ‘Killer Clown’ makes an appearance in the final episode.

In the Netflix episode, we see John Wayne Gacy’s death as he gets executed by lethal injection on national TV.

But what were his famous last words?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – John Wayne Gacy’s last words

The final episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story introduces us to yet another gruesome serial killer.

In the episode, we see a man pull up on his drive way in a construction van with a young boy.

The boy appears to be going to his house to interview for a construction job.

However, something seems off about the place.

First, the boy notices the horrid smell coming from his house, and then we see a strange painting of a clown hanging up on the wall.

True crime fans will know that the house belongs to John Wayne Gacy.

In the series, John drugs the young boy and ties him up using only a necklace with a cross and a pen.

It then cuts to a harrowing scene of John drowning the boy in the toilet while dressed in his infamous clown costume.

When the boy starts to pray, the serial killer says: “God can’t save you now. I am God.”

John Wayne Gacy, also known as The Killer Clown because of his day job, was another serial killer active in the 70s.

Around the time John was arrested in 1978, Jeffrey Dahmer was murdering his first victim Steven Hicks.

John was then serving his sentence on death row in 1980, while Jeffrey was murdering more victims in Milwaukee until his capture in 1991.

The episode also shows John on death row, while Jeffrey settles into his life in prison in 1992.

Viewers see John Wayne Macy deliver his last words before being executed by lethal injection in 1994.

In jail, Jeffrey decided to become a born again Christian and get Baptised.

John Wayne Gacy was a serial killer who murdered his victims around the same time as Jeffrey Dahmer (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who was John Wayne Gacy?

John Wayne Gacy was a serial killer also known as the Killer Clown.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1942 and had an abusive upbringing under his alcoholic father’s care.

The serial killer raped and murdered 33 men and boys from 1972 until his arrest in December 1978.

John would often disguise himself in his clown costume when he committed his violent crimes, which lead to his nickname The Killer Clown.

After murdering his victims, John would also bury their bodies in a crawlspace under his home.

Eventually, the Killer Clown got caught in 1978 after a 15-year-old boy went missing.

When police officers asked to search John’s place, they found clothing in much smaller sizes and a ring which belonged to the missing teenage boy.

Later on, they also found a witness who claimed John admitted to killing 30 people.

John was arrested and used the insanity plea in the hopes of not being sent to prison.

However, his ruse didn’t work and he was found guilty.

What were John Wayne Gacy’s last words?

Gary was sentenced to death on March 13 1980.

The serial killer was then executed by lethal injection at Stateville Correctional Centre on May 10 1994.

His entire execution was also aired on national TV, including his famous last words.

John Wayne Gacy’s last words were: “Kiss my ass.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.

