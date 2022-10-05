Did Jeffrey Dahmer murder his neighbour Dean Vaughn? Who killed him?

In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewers are introduced to Jeffrey’s neighbour Dean Vaughn.

Like Glenda Cleveland, Dean (played by Brandon Black in the Netflix series) was unknowingly living next to a serial killer.

Things took a dark turn when Dean was found dead in his apartment, shortly after he was seen talking to Jeffrey Dahmer.

Jeffrey was a serial killer from Milwaukee, who confessed to killing 17 young men and boys.

But it’s suspected that he may have killed more…

So was Jeffrey Dahmer responsible for killing his neighbour Dean Vaughn?

Here’s what we know.

***Warning: spoilers from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ahead***

Did Jeffrey Dahmer murder his neighbour?

In the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, we encounter one of Jeffrey’s neighbours Dean Vaughn.

Dean Vaughn was a real neighbour, who was sadly found dead in his apartment on May 03 1991.

Tragically, the young man’s death still remains a mystery.

However, all fingers pointed to his neighbour Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who happened to live in the same building.

In the series, Dean had just moved into the apartment building and was shown helping Glenda Cleveland carry something upstairs.

Glenda, who was suspicious of her neighbour Jeffrey, was seen giving Dean a word of warning.

She told him to be careful of some of the people living in the apartment building.

Later, Dean met the infamous serial killer in the hallway, and Glenda spotted the pair returning to the building later that night.

Shortly after, we find out that Dean had gone missing and hadn’t been seen for two weeks.

Glenda told the police that the last time she saw him, he was with Jeffrey.

The show implied that Jeffrey was responsible for Dean’s death.

But was this true?

What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s neighbour Dean Vaughn?

Dean Vaughn was Jeffrey Dahmer’s neighbour.

He fit the general profile of the serial killer’s victims, being a young black man.

So, when he was found dead in his apartment, it left people questioning whether this was the work of the infamous Milwaukee Monster.

According to the Milwaukee cold case, Dean was just 28 years old when he was found strangled in his apartment, which was in the same block as Jeffrey’s.

Dean’s murder occurred just a few months before Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested and around the same time as Errol Lindsey and Tony Hughes were killed.

Dean’s neighbours also claimed that they saw Dean with an “unknown subject” before he died.

But there was never any confirmation as to who it could have been.

The fact that Dean was found strangled, also led many people to suspect that Jeffrey was guilty of the murder.

This is because Jeffrey would usually strangle his victims before dismembering their bodies and even eating their body parts.

So did Jeffrey actually kill Dean?

During Jeffrey’s insanity trial, the serial killer denied any involvement in Dean’s death.

There was also no evidence to prove that Jeffrey was the man responsible.

To this day, Dean Vaughn’s murder still remains unsolved.

Police now consider his death to be a cold case.

