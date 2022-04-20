Canoe man John Darwin and his wife, Anne, hit headlines after trying and failing to commit insurance fraud.

In a highly-publicised case, John faked his own death to gain insurance money.

However, years after their plan worked, police discovered the truth.

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe has been airing on ITV this month (April), and here’s the full timeline of the case.

John Darwin, known as the Canoe Man, went to jail for his crime (Credit: Splashnews)

Canoe man timeline: What happened and when?

March 21 2002: John Darwin, then 51, is last seen entering the sea in his canoe near Hartlepool, Teesside.

March 2002: Coastguard rescue teams and police aircraft are alerted of his disappearance. They discovered his paddle in the sea, but no other trace. His two sons, Mark and Anthony, travel back home to be with their mother, Anne, who is reportedly devastated.

April 2002: The remains of John’s red canoe are found on a beach.

September 2002: Police make renewed appeals for information about John’s disappearance, but hear nothing.

Read more: Canoe Man John Darwin’s fatal error that got him sent down, from cop who caught him

April 2003: One year after his disappearance an open verdict is recorded at an inquest into John’s death. He is officially declared dead.

Canoe man’s wife Anne Darwin no longer speaks to him (Credit: ITV)

Police uncover new evidence

September 2007: Four years after his disappearance, the police reopen their investigation. It follows them receiving new information.

October 2007: Anne tells her two shocked sons that she has decided to relocate to Panama.

December 2007: John walks into West End Central police station in London and tells officers: “I think I am a missing person.” He alleges that he has amnesia and can’t remember a single thing since 2000. Following an investigation, police doubt his story and John is arrested on suspicion of fraud.

A photo then emerges of John and Anne in Panama.

He is later charged with obtaining a money transfer by deception and making an untrue statement to obtain a passport.

Anne is then arrested after arriving back in the country where she’s remanded on charges of deception. Their two sons also make a statement saying they want nothing to do with their parents.

Read more: Why was Jimmy Savile buried standing up?

Jail time for Mr and Mrs Canoe Man

March 2008: John pleads guilty to seven charges of obtaining cash by deception and a passport offence.

He was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

July 2008: Anne’s trial begins, and she claims that her husband forced her to go along with his plan. However, she is later found guilty of all charges.

She is jailed for six years and six months.

The money they stole totalled more than £250,000.

January 2011: John Darwin is released from prison. He later relocated to the Philippines with his second wife, Mercy May. He has no contact with his family.

March 2011: Anne is released from prison and decides to settle in York, North Yorkshire. She has since reunited with her sons, who have forgiven her for her role in the crime.

You can catch up with The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV Hub now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.